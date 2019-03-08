Search

Advanced search

Children's art exhibition at Valentines Mansion

PUBLISHED: 12:30 13 October 2019

A painting in the collection. Picture: Valentines Mansion

A painting in the collection. Picture: Valentines Mansion

Archant

Children as young as six will be displaying their art at an exhibition inspired by Valentines Mansion and its gardens.

Children with their art work. Picture: Valentines MansionChildren with their art work. Picture: Valentines Mansion

From lino-cutting to paintings and wool craft, the Mansion Through Young Artists' Eyes collection features a variety of work by members of ARTYGalina in Emerson Road, Ilford.

The group first started when Galina Rafilailova held craft sessions for her daughter and her friend, but over the course of seven years, more and more people attended and it now has 30 participants aged six-19.

"I am looking forward to the exhibition. I am thankful for the opportunity and proud to be showing the amazing works of these young people united by an idea filled with light and beauty. The children are absolutely excited and delighted," Galina said.

The exhibition takes place between October 20 and 23 October, 10.30am-4pm, and all guests are free.

The mansion is celebrating 10 years of being open to the public. Picture: Valentines MansionThe mansion is celebrating 10 years of being open to the public. Picture: Valentines Mansion

Visit valentinesmansion.com or call 020 8708 8100.

Children with their art work. Picture: Valentines MansionChildren with their art work. Picture: Valentines Mansion

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Man stabbed in the back at Woodford Station

Police at Woodford Station on Monday evening. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Iconic’ Boots in Ilford to close after 40 years and move further up High Road

The Boots at 117 High Road,together with Poundland, are being made into one large Boots store. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Bring back prostitutes to Ilford Lane’: Men pelt police with eggs after crackdown ‘eradicated’ sex workers

Police officer talking to a sex worker in the Ilford Lane area. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Redbridge Council leader suspended from Labour Party over ‘serious allegation’

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, pictured on the roof of Lynton House looking out towards the town centre. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Dawn raids see scores arrested in massive anti-drugs operation

Officers break into a property in Natal Road. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Most Read

Man stabbed in the back at Woodford Station

Police at Woodford Station on Monday evening. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Iconic’ Boots in Ilford to close after 40 years and move further up High Road

The Boots at 117 High Road,together with Poundland, are being made into one large Boots store. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Bring back prostitutes to Ilford Lane’: Men pelt police with eggs after crackdown ‘eradicated’ sex workers

Police officer talking to a sex worker in the Ilford Lane area. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Redbridge Council leader suspended from Labour Party over ‘serious allegation’

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, pictured on the roof of Lynton House looking out towards the town centre. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Dawn raids see scores arrested in massive anti-drugs operation

Officers break into a property in Natal Road. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Excited England getting ready for Australia says George

England's Jamie George (left) during a training session

Embleton delighted by Leyton Orient reaction in Walsall win

Interim Head Coach Ross Embleton of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

Children’s art exhibition at Valentines Mansion

A painting in the collection. Picture: Valentines Mansion

Recorder letters: Jas Athwal, Brexit and local Labour

Jas Athwal has more coverage in council paper than the mayor writes reader Colin Sweeting.

League Two: Leyton Orient 3 Walsall 1

Joe Widdowson of Leyton Orient (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists