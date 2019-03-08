Children's art exhibition at Valentines Mansion

Children as young as six will be displaying their art at an exhibition inspired by Valentines Mansion and its gardens.

Children with their art work. Picture: Valentines Mansion Children with their art work. Picture: Valentines Mansion

From lino-cutting to paintings and wool craft, the Mansion Through Young Artists' Eyes collection features a variety of work by members of ARTYGalina in Emerson Road, Ilford.

The group first started when Galina Rafilailova held craft sessions for her daughter and her friend, but over the course of seven years, more and more people attended and it now has 30 participants aged six-19.

"I am looking forward to the exhibition. I am thankful for the opportunity and proud to be showing the amazing works of these young people united by an idea filled with light and beauty. The children are absolutely excited and delighted," Galina said.

The exhibition takes place between October 20 and 23 October, 10.30am-4pm, and all guests are free.

The mansion is celebrating 10 years of being open to the public. Picture: Valentines Mansion The mansion is celebrating 10 years of being open to the public. Picture: Valentines Mansion

Visit valentinesmansion.com or call 020 8708 8100.

