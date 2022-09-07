The tournament was held at Frenford Football Club in Ilford - Credit: Liam Asman

Thousands of pounds were raised for a national homeless charity at a football tournament in Ilford.

Organised by Fjeld Consulting at Frenford Football Club, the tournament took place on September 1 at the club's Ilford pitch, raising a total of £5,000 for the charity Crisis.

A percentage of the funds were also donated to Frenford Clubs, a charity which offers support and activities to some of the most deprived young people in Redbridge.

A total of £5,000 was raised to support Crisis in tackling homelessness - Credit: Liam Asman

In a speech ahead of kick-off, deputy mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Namreen Chaudry, said: “We’re brought together at the Frenford Clubs with a common goal in mind - ending homelessness and helping those around us live safer and happier lives.

“As a cause which the Redbridge Council stands firmly behind, I’m delighted to see the work that’s being done by those here at Fjeld Consulting, Crisis and Frenford Clubs.”

Mayaz Rahman, head of corporate engagement at Crisis, added: “Thank you to Fjeld Consulting for choosing Crisis as their charity of the year and for organising this charity football tournament in support of us. It will raise vital funds to help us end homelessness for good.”