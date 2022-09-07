News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

'Vital funds’ raised in football tournament organised to help tackle homelessness

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 11:08 AM September 7, 2022
Updated: 11:17 AM September 7, 2022
The tournament was held at Frenford Football Club in Ilford

The tournament was held at Frenford Football Club in Ilford - Credit: Liam Asman

Thousands of pounds were raised for a national homeless charity at a football tournament in Ilford. 

Organised by Fjeld Consulting at Frenford Football Club, the tournament took place on September 1 at the club's Ilford pitch, raising a total of £5,000 for the charity Crisis. 

A percentage of the funds were also donated to Frenford Clubs, a charity which offers support and activities to some of the most deprived young people in Redbridge. 

A total of £5,000 was raised to support Crisis in tackling homelessness

A total of £5,000 was raised to support Crisis in tackling homelessness - Credit: Liam Asman

In a speech ahead of kick-off, deputy mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Namreen Chaudry, said: “We’re brought together at the Frenford Clubs with a common goal in mind - ending homelessness and helping those around us live safer and happier lives.  

“As a cause which the Redbridge Council stands firmly behind, I’m delighted to see the work that’s being done by those here at Fjeld Consulting, Crisis and Frenford Clubs.” 

Mayaz Rahman, head of corporate engagement at Crisis, added: “Thank you to Fjeld Consulting for choosing Crisis as their charity of the year and for organising this charity football tournament in support of us. It will raise vital funds to help us end homelessness for good.” 

Some of the money was also given to the charity, Frenford Clubs

Some of the money was also given to the charity Frenford Clubs, which offers support and activities to some of the most deprived young people in Redbridge - Credit: Liam Asman

Ilford News
Redbridge News
East London News

Don't Miss

The opening of the Green Cafe on Christchurch Green

Formal opening of Wanstead cafe which faced resident opposition

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Tesco sign

Tesco recalls range of desserts after health risk discovered

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Queen's Hospital, Romford

NHS

Young woman's tragic death exposes 'unacceptable' record-keeping at trust

Charles Thomson

person
Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Knife Crime

Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge after Hornchurch stabbing

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon