Ghouls and Ghostbusters visit Ilford town centre for Halloween event
- Credit: Paul Fox Photography
Ilford High Road was the site of some 'paranormal activities' at the weekend.
Shoppers were treated to a family-friendly day of frights on Saturday, October 30, as a team of Ghostbusters appeared in the town centre to save the visitors from ghosts, zombies, witches, wizards and enchanted mermaids.
The Ghostbusters also brought along their Ecto-1 1959 Cadillac and took part in a zombie flash mob.
The free event ran from 11am to 5pm.
The Halloween event – organised by InIlford in partnership with Exchange Ilford and Salma’s Hair Studio – also featured a balloon artist, a pumpkin carving competition and a costume parade competition.
InIlford organises events on behalf of the Ilford Business Improvement District, which works with nearly 400 businesses to make the town centre more attractive, welcoming and vibrant.
Their Christmas in Ilford event will take place in Ilford town centre from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, November 27.
