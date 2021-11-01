News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ghouls and Ghostbusters visit Ilford town centre for Halloween event

Daniel Gayne

Published: 1:04 PM November 1, 2021
Zombies entertaining visitors to Ilford town centre as part of InIlford's halloween event

Zombies entertaining visitors to Ilford town centre as part of InIlford's Halloween event - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

Ilford High Road was the site of some 'paranormal activities' at the weekend. 

Shoppers were treated to a family-friendly day of frights on Saturday, October 30, as a team of Ghostbusters appeared in the town centre to save the visitors from ghosts, zombies, witches, wizards and enchanted mermaids. 

The Ghostbusters also brought along their Ecto-1 1959 Cadillac and took part in a zombie flash mob. 

The Ghostbusters team made an appearance in Ilford High Road at the weekend as part of InIlford's halloween event

The Ghostbusters team made an appearance in Ilford High Road at the weekend as part of InIlford's Halloween event - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

The Ghostbusters' Echo-1 Cadillac

The Ghostbusters' Echo-1 Cadillac - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

Fancy dress zombies at InIlford's halloween event on Ilford High Road

Fancy dress zombies at InIlford's Halloween event on Ilford High Road - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

The zombie flash mob at InIlford's halloween event in Ilford High Road

The zombie flash mob at InIlford's Halloween event in Ilford High Road - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

The free event ran from 11am to 5pm. 

The Halloween event – organised by InIlford in partnership with Exchange Ilford and Salma’s Hair Studio – also featured a balloon artist, a pumpkin carving competition and a costume parade competition. 

Balloon artist at InIlford's Halloween event 

Balloon artist at InIlford's Halloween event - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

"Enchanted mermaid" at InIlford's halloween event

"Enchanted mermaid" at InIlford's Halloween event - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

The pumpkin carving competition at inIlford's halloween event in Ilford town centre

The pumpkin carving competition at the event in Ilford town centre - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

InIlford organises events on behalf of the Ilford Business Improvement District, which works with nearly 400 businesses to make the town centre more attractive, welcoming and vibrant.  

Their Christmas in Ilford event will take place in Ilford town centre from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, November 27. 

person
person
person
