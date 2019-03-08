Planning application granted to turn carpet warehouse into Ilford music venue and business hub

The building, which is owned by the council, has been empty for years.Picture: Things Made Public Archant

Redbridge Council has granted planning permission to turn a disused warehouse in Ilford into a workspace for start-up businesses

The large space will be transformed. Picture: Things Made Public The large space will be transformed. Picture: Things Made Public

The Janice Mews building, Clements Road, will be given a new lease of life after Things Made Public move in.

The building will be transformed into an affordable workspace called The Muse for local start-up businesses giving local performers and artists a platform to showcase their talent and develop their ideas.

The project is one of three "spark Ilford" schemes which hope to rejuvenate the town centre - along with the Space art gallery and the Mercato Metropolitano outdoor food market.

A Things Made Public spokeswoman said: "For those of you who loved The Retailery in Romford, we've been beavering away for the last few months in Ilford town centre, planning a fantastic new venue.

Workspace and a music stage wiill be created. Picture: Things Made Public Workspace and a music stage wiill be created. Picture: Things Made Public

"We're over the moon to announce we have been granted planning permission - so the fun starts here.

"Watch this space for more news, and check out our friends Space and Mercato Metropolitano who will be joining us in the town centre! And of course, a big thank you to Redbridge Council for your warm welcome.

"For now, let your imagination run wild...we'll be transforming the old carpet warehouse into a new home from home in the coming months."

A Redbridge Council spokesman said Things Made Public is dedicated to the development of the cultural quarter and passionate about creating a thriving community-led space that not only "champions entrepreneurship but also gives the community a place to relax eat, think and do".

"Calling it The Muse, Things Made Public CIC will manage the development of the building and be an exciting addition to the landscape of Ilford town centre," he said.

"The upper floor of The Muse will be transformed into a subsidised co-working space compete with 62 individual desks and two meeting rooms for Redbridge-based entrepreneurs to inhabit whilst embarking on their journey into the world of business."