Ilford care service rated outstanding

An Ilford domiciliary care service has been rated Outstanding overall by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Access All Care And Training Solutions, Ilford Lane, provides care to seven children and one adult with learning disabilities and/or who are on the autistic spectrum.

The company was awarded the grading for being caring, responsive and well-led.

It was also marked Good for being safe and effective, following the inspection in February 2019.

The organisation's director, Amy Jenkins, said staff are “delighted” by the news.

“We feel this result reflects the hard work, dedication and commitment demonstrated by our staff team and the enthusiasm shown from the clients and families - without them we would not be where we are today,” she said.

“We are very proud of this achievement and are looking forward to a bright and exciting future for all involved with Access All.”

The CQC said clients relatives though the service was excellent and the care exemplary.

One family member wrote: “Once they're in your lives it's never too much for them.”

While another added: “I am so full of enthusiasm for them.

“I've experienced poor care before and these guys do genuinely care.

“If they weren't in my life I just wouldn't know what to do.”

Staff complete training specific to clients needs and regularly feedback on the best specialist equipment for their users.

The company were also praised for its “innovative” approach to people and their families and for taking a “person-centred care” approach.

An activities coordinator tailors activities from swimming to days out in the park specific to individuals which help users feel empowered.

Debbie Ivanova, CQC's deputy chief inspector of adult social care, said: “I am delighted that Access All Care And Training Solutions has improved from Good to Outstanding overall.

“The specialist domiciliary care agency is doing an admirable job and its staff and leadership teams deserve fulsome praise for the work that they do.

“It was good to see two members of the management team as 'I care' ambassadors for Skills for Care, which works to improve the adult social care workforce.”