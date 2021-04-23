News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Care home resident died after choking on sandwich, inquest hears

Logo Icon

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Published: 10:25 AM April 23, 2021   
Walthamstow Coroner's Court

An inquest at Walthamstow Coroner's Court heard that George Hewitt, called David by those who knew him, died after choking on a sandwich at Rosewood Lodge care home in Ilford last December. - Credit: Google

The death of an elderly man with dementia who choked on a sandwich at an Ilford care home has been ruled an accident.

George Hewitt, called David by those who knew him, died at Rosewood Lodge in Valentines Road on December 1 last year.

An inquest at Walthamstow Coroner’s Court on April 14 heard the 74-year-old choked on a sandwich and that staff were unable to save him.

David was known to eat quickly and a note in his care plan instructed staff to supervise him when he ate to prevent accidents.

After hearing evidence from carers at the home, coroner Ian Wade QC said: “The chances of surviving this particular choking event were practically non-existent… he died before paramedics got there, notwithstanding that they got there astonishingly quickly.

You may also want to watch:

“David died because he ate his sandwich too quickly, it went down the wrong way and obstructed his airway. That was an unintended, unwanted and unforeseen event.

“Although the potential for it happening had been recognised in August (when the note was added to his care plan), that is not to say there’s anything staff could have done in the circumstances.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Man airlifted to hospital after Gants Hill house fire
  2. 2 Sadiq Khan comes to Redbridge ahead of London elections
  3. 3 Residents complain their Ilford street now 'full of crime'
  1. 4 Four further arrests in connection with Sven Badzak stabbing
  2. 5 Ricardo Fuller death: Man charged with murder
  3. 6 Fire damages Ilford flats
  4. 7 Meeting ex-banker London mayoral candidate Brian Rose
  5. 8 Two men arrested after kidnapping in broad daylight in South Woodford
  6. 9 Loxford and Seven Kings by-election candidates make case for your vote

The court heard from carer Marietta Romblom, who said she was feeding another resident when she heard her colleague calling David’s name and saw that “his face was very blue”.

Staff tried to clear his airway and performed CPR for more than ten minutes but Ms Romblom said he did not revive at any point.

She added: “He would put all the food in his mouth so that’s why we kept on reminding him (to eat) slowly. Sometimes he would be upset and throw food but every time we reminded him.”

The coroner ruled that staff had responded quickly and appropriately but that it was likely “David had gone into cardiac arrest even before the (999) call was connected”.

The death was ruled an accident.

Rosewood Lodge is not rated by the CQC yet after moving to a new premises in April last year, but was rated ‘good’ – the second highest rating possible – in its former location.

Ilford News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Crime increased slightly leading into lockdown but figures in Redbridge were lower than the crime ra

Crime

Two men assaulted with pole after car driven into them

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
labour leader Keir Starmer visits Ilford

Local Elections 2021

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visits Redbridge on campaign trail

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Kalila Khan was recently selected to be part of the UK's biggest touring dance convention with Can You Dance?

People

Hainault teen lands coveted slot on dance touring company

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Missing person Chantel

People

Have you seen Chantel, 15, missing from Ilford?

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus