Ilford cadets donate uniforms for flood victims

A group of cadets have donated boxes of spare uniforms to help flood victims in India.

4F (Ilford) Squadron, RAF Air Cadets, based in Horns Road, Newbury Park, donated boxes of dark green camouflage uniforms, including warm jumpers and foul weather jackets.

The idea to donate the uniforms came from Sgt Shaan Johal after she and her family visited the Sikh temple, Gurdwara Singh Sabha London East, in Ilford, to give away unwanted clothes.

The temple has two metal containers in which people can drop off clothing, shoes or blankets. Once full, the British Sikh Council, a charity, collects the donated items and sends them to India for distribution to men, women and children who have lost everything in the recent floods.

Tarsem Singh Deol, general secretary of the British Sikh Council, watched as cadets Sgt Johal, Flt Sgt Jeevan Gahir, Cpl Tarun Mudhar and Cdt Raajvir Chana loaded a van with the uniforms.

Sgt Johal said: "Service to the community is one of the key aims of the Air Cadets and donating these surplus uniforms means we can help people who are part of the world community.

"We have had these uniforms sitting in our stores for several years because they are no longer suitable for use by the cadets.

"When I saw the images of the flooding in India, I thought, why don't we send these uniforms? They will be great for keeping people warm in the winter."