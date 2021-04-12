News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Ilford business owners adjust to new world on reopening

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 6:15 PM April 12, 2021    Updated: 6:40 PM April 12, 2021
David Christof, landford of The Prince of Wales, Green Lane, Ilford, is opening but said it's a very

David Christof, owner of The Prince of Wales pub, said his regular customers were happy to return but some were disappointed they had to sit alone at a table outside. - Credit: Ken Mears

Some Ilford business owners have said they are cautiously optimistic as they finally reopen their doors, but have stressed the challenges ahead.

Atul Shah said his clothing shop Tight Fit in Cranbrook Road has been packed all morning with customers eager to get some new clothes, but said the real test will be once restaurants open for indoor dining and more people are going out.

He told the Recorder: "So far a lot of the people who have come in are those who are getting ready to go on trips, regardless if it's not allowed yet. 

"Even though restaurants are open for outdoor dining, I think once the weather improves and people can go out and eat indoors, then we might get more customers who want a new outfit and want to look good."

Atul Shah has been specialising in the perfect fit denim since 1978. Picture: Roy Chacko

Atul Shah, owner of Tight Fit jeans, said business has been good on the first day back but someone has already stolen a prop - Credit: Roy Chacko

Despite sales being good on April 12, it wasn't all good news since someone has already stolen a prop outside the shop - less than a day after it was on display. 

You may also want to watch:

David Christof, owner of The Prince of Wales pub, said its beer garden has been full since it opened up at 2pm today (April 12) but some customers are adjusting to having to sit by themselves at a table outside.

It has capacity for about 200 people if all the tables are full, but most can now only be occupied by one or two people in line with social distancing restrictions.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man charged with murder after elderly woman found dead in bathtub in Clayhall home
  2. 2 Two men arrested in Chigwell on suspicion of kidnap
  3. 3 Barkingside axe attack: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police appeal for witnesses
  1. 4 Two men arrested after kidnapping in broad daylight in South Woodford
  2. 5 Man arrested on suspicion of murder after elderly woman dies in Clayhall
  3. 6 Attempted murder arrest after woman seriously injured in Barkingside
  4. 7 Redbridge pubs gear up for outdoor opening
  5. 8 Plans submitted for more than 500 homes on former Goodmayes Homebase site
  6. 9 Jailed: Seven Kings man gets 14 years for hammer attack
  7. 10 Redbridge leisure centres reopen after latest easing of restrictions

He told the Recorder: "If you're a pub person you're an inside person. We've had a steady flow of people wandering in a bit of a daze and having to adjust to sitting at a table alone, outside by themselves."

He said it has also been an adjustment for himself and his staff, since they need to spend a lot more time with each customer.

"The service is slower because we have to do the contact tracing and need to wait on every customer so we're just getting used to that ourselves."

Atul said while some of his regular customers were thankful to finally come into the shop, they were surprised to see price rises now he has to factor in the custom duties and VAT after Brexit.

He said: "Some of our suppliers have put their prices up 10-15 per cent so I think a lot of the public is going to be up for a shock."

Lockdown Easing
Coronavirus
Shop Local
Ilford News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Redbridge Town Hall

Courts

Former Redbridge Council staffer charged with child sexual exploitation

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Nutter Lane stabbing

Man in hospital after being slashed multiple times in Wanstead

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Author Yvonne Phillip with book In My Father's Eyes

People

Retired Ilford teacher tackles knife crime in first book

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Arnold Street in Dagenham viewed from Broad Street

Crime

Three arrests after cannabis raids in Dagenham and South Woodford

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus