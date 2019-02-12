Search

Ilford building society raises more than £1,000 to end youth homelessness

PUBLISHED: 13:11 21 February 2019

Yorkshire Building Society are thanking customers for helping raise £500,000 for End Youth Homelessness. Photo: Yorkshire Building Society

Yorkshire Building Society are thanking customers for helping raise £500,000 for End Youth Homelessness. Photo: Yorkshire Building Society

Ilford building society workers have been taking part in a nationwide effort to raise more than £500,000 to end homelessness among 16-to-25-year-olds.

Figures from charity Centrepoint reveal that 168 young people received some homelessness support from Redbridge Council in the financial year 2017/18.

To address this issue, staff members at Yorkshire Building Society, in High Road, have so far raised more than £1,167 for their partner charity End Youth Homelessness (EYH).

All money raised will go towards a “Rent Deposit Scheme” - which has so far helped 180 young people into their own rented home.

This joint project helps private landlords to fill vacant properties quickly and free of charge.

Ally Bernardo, manager of Yorkshire Building Society’s Ilford branch, said: “Through our partnership with End Youth Homelessness we are providing real help for young people in need.

“Thanks to the generosity of people in Ilford we have been able to provide homeless young people with a safe place to call home.

“Everyone who has played a part in us reaching this milestone donation should be proud of what they have achieved.”

EYH is a national movement to end homelessness among 16-25 year-olds in the UK and has been working with Yorkshire Building Society to help homeless young people across the UK live independently.

To support them in their new home, young people will also benefit from dedicated support and financial advice in building the life skills and confidence they need to move on to lead successful and independent lives.

An estimated 103,000 young people in the UK are homeless or at risk of homelessness, according to the charity.

Nicholas Connolly, managing director for End Youth Homelessness, said: “I want to thank all Yorkshire Building Society colleagues and customers that have donated to our cause.

“Without this support we simply couldn’t help vulnerable young people that so desperately need it.

“Thanks to you we’re able to reach these young people and ensure that they have a safe place to call home. “You are helping to change lives and that’s amazing.”

