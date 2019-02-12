Six Ilford boys charged with murder of teenager in Chadwell Heath plead not guilty

Lyndon Davis was stabbed to death in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Met Police Met Police

Teenagers appearing at the Old Bailey all pleaded not guilty to the murder of a teenager who was stabbed to death in Chadwell Heath 10 months ago.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 17-year-old boy from Wanstead, a boy aged 15, a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds – all from Ilford – are accused of murdering Lyndon Davis, 18, who was attacked in Padnall Road on March 14 at around 10.30pm.

The teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of their age, appeared in court today (Friday, February 15).

A sixth boy, also 17 and from Ilford, appeared via video link.

They all pleaded not guilty to murder and not guilty to carrying an offensive weapon in public.

A trial date has been set for April 23.