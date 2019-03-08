Search

Ilford boy, 16, charged with attempted murder

PUBLISHED: 14:54 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 22 October 2019

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a woman who was 'repeatedly' stabbed. Picture: Met Police

A 16-year-old boy from Ilford has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a woman who was stabbed.

The youth, who cannot be named due to his age, is accused of the attempted murder of Siobhan Phillips in Needham Market, Suffolk, on Saturday, October 19.

The defendant is also charged with possession of a bladed article in Quinton Road in Needham Market.

The teenager, dressed in a grey tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his personal details during a brief hearing at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, October 22.

He was not asked for a plea.

He was remanded in youth detention to appear before Ipswich Crown Court.

Suffolk Police said officers were called to Quinton Road at 6.10am on Saturday and the woman was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A man aged in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has been bailed until November 14 pending further inquiries.

