Ilford firefighters deliver toys to King George Hospital

Firefighters from Ilford Blue Watch delivered toys to King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Picture: Ally Warnock Archant

Firefighters from Ilford delivered £500 worth of toys to King George Hospital in Goodmayes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters from Ilford Blue Watch delivered toys to King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Picture: Ally Warnock Firefighters from Ilford Blue Watch delivered toys to King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Picture: Ally Warnock

On Friday, December 20, sub officer Jim Jobson, along with firefighters Ally Warnock, Simon Potticary, Megan Cutts and Chloe Cornhill, met with Kathy Wenn from King George's paediatric A&E and handed over the toys, which have been funded by charity events throughout the last year.

You may also want to watch:

Firefighter Ally Warnock said: "The toys are used to help distract the children whilst they are waiting to be seen or being treated by hospital staff.

"It is something that we have done for several years now and we really know how much it helps to make children's hospital visits less stressful.

"Ilford Blue Watch have a long tradition of fund raising, most coming from sponsored activities and local collections and I'd like to thank the good people of Ilford and everyone else that continuously supports our fundraising, with most of the money raised going to local children's charities."