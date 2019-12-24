Search

Ilford firefighters deliver toys to King George Hospital

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 December 2019

Firefighters from Ilford Blue Watch delivered toys to King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Picture: Ally Warnock

Archant

Firefighters from Ilford delivered £500 worth of toys to King George Hospital in Goodmayes.

On Friday, December 20, sub officer Jim Jobson, along with firefighters Ally Warnock, Simon Potticary, Megan Cutts and Chloe Cornhill, met with Kathy Wenn from King George's paediatric A&E and handed over the toys, which have been funded by charity events throughout the last year.

Firefighter Ally Warnock said: "The toys are used to help distract the children whilst they are waiting to be seen or being treated by hospital staff.

"It is something that we have done for several years now and we really know how much it helps to make children's hospital visits less stressful.

"Ilford Blue Watch have a long tradition of fund raising, most coming from sponsored activities and local collections and I'd like to thank the good people of Ilford and everyone else that continuously supports our fundraising, with most of the money raised going to local children's charities."

