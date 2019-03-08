Mayor joins Ilford Blind Welfare Association's end of summer celebrations

Ilford Blind Welfare Association held a celebration to mark the end of summer.

The event, attended by the mayor of Redbridge, Zulfiqar Hussain, was held at Redbridge Library on Monday, September 9.

The end of summer celebration was attended by all the association's members, who enjoyed lots of laughing and chatting, and the chairman's wife provided flowers for the party.

The association is run by a team of volunteers who prepared a variety of sandwiches and refreshments and finished off the celebrations with strawberries and cream.

Sarat Sakhuja, chairman of the association, said: "The event was a huge success and the association looks forward to celebrating many occasions, with the mayor promising to come again."

The association gathers at the library every fortnight for social meetings for people who are partially sighted or blind.

For more information about the Ilford Blind Welfare Association, visit Redbridge Library's information desk.