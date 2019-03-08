Search

Advanced search

Mayor joins Ilford Blind Welfare Association's end of summer celebrations

PUBLISHED: 16:00 12 September 2019

Ilford Blind Welfare Association held an end of summer party. Picture: Sarat Sakhuja

Ilford Blind Welfare Association held an end of summer party. Picture: Sarat Sakhuja

Archant

Ilford Blind Welfare Association held a celebration to mark the end of summer.

The event, attended by the mayor of Redbridge, Zulfiqar Hussain, was held at Redbridge Library on Monday, September 9.

The end of summer celebration was attended by all the association's members, who enjoyed lots of laughing and chatting, and the chairman's wife provided flowers for the party.

You may also want to watch:

The association is run by a team of volunteers who prepared a variety of sandwiches and refreshments and finished off the celebrations with strawberries and cream.

Sarat Sakhuja, chairman of the association, said: "The event was a huge success and the association looks forward to celebrating many occasions, with the mayor promising to come again."

The association gathers at the library every fortnight for social meetings for people who are partially sighted or blind.

For more information about the Ilford Blind Welfare Association, visit Redbridge Library's information desk.

Most Read

Hainault, Ilford and Wanstead teens armed with knives jailed for Marks Gate murder

Top row, L-R: Ali Ali, Connor Corcoran and Jordan Muinglui. Bottom row, L-R: Tyler Jay Faubel, Tyler Jay Faubel and Jordan Worrie. Picture: Met Police

Redbridge Council doubles free parking on high streets as payments go cashless

Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council. Picture: Redbridge Council

Allotment holders give up plots after Redbridge Council approves 25pc hike in fees

Allotment holders in Redbridge have had to give up their plots following a hike in fees. Picture: Ken Mears

Do you know these women? Police release CCTV of pickpockets who targeted pensioner in Ilford

Do you recognise these women? Police are appealing for help from the public. Picture: Met Police

Chequers Barkingside to close for month for £250k refurbishment

What The Chequers will look like when it reopens. Picture: Stars Pubs & Bars

Most Read

Hainault, Ilford and Wanstead teens armed with knives jailed for Marks Gate murder

Top row, L-R: Ali Ali, Connor Corcoran and Jordan Muinglui. Bottom row, L-R: Tyler Jay Faubel, Tyler Jay Faubel and Jordan Worrie. Picture: Met Police

Redbridge Council doubles free parking on high streets as payments go cashless

Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council. Picture: Redbridge Council

Allotment holders give up plots after Redbridge Council approves 25pc hike in fees

Allotment holders in Redbridge have had to give up their plots following a hike in fees. Picture: Ken Mears

Do you know these women? Police release CCTV of pickpockets who targeted pensioner in Ilford

Do you recognise these women? Police are appealing for help from the public. Picture: Met Police

Chequers Barkingside to close for month for £250k refurbishment

What The Chequers will look like when it reopens. Picture: Stars Pubs & Bars

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Brilliant Barham signs off at South Woodford with seven magnificent final triumphs

Peter Barham and Jackie Barham-Holt of South Woodford BC

Mayor joins Ilford Blind Welfare Association’s end of summer celebrations

Ilford Blind Welfare Association held an end of summer party. Picture: Sarat Sakhuja

Ilford Salvation Army captain takes on cycling challenge to raise funds for pop-up homeless hostel

Captain John Clifton, Salvation Army officer (right), is cycling from London to Brighton to raise funds for Project Malachi. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Man caught on camera damaging Range Rover in Woodford Bridge

A man is caught on camera gouging the paintwork of a parked Range Rover in Woodford Bridge. Picture: Met Police

Mayor of London backs teaching of LGBTQ+ lessons in Redbridge primary and secondary schools

The mayor is backing healthy relationship education in schools. Picture: Ian West
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists