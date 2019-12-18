Ilford Blind Welfare Association volunteers host Christmas party with raffle and carol singing

Ilford Blind Welfare Association got into the festive spirit at its annual Christmas event.

Members met on December 9 in the York Room at Redbridge Library for the charity's last meeting of the year.

The association chairman, Sarat Sakhuja, and his wife joined the celebrations, along with Redbridge's deputy mayor, Councillor Joyce Ryan and her escort Olive Worsfold and Councillor Muhammad Javed.

The celebration was full of festive food, some of which was donated by a young couple who wished to give a little festive cheer.

The event was run by the Ilford Blind Welfare Association Volunteers and included raffles and carol singing.

"Fun was had by all," an association spokesman said.

Ilford Blind Welfare Association, a social club for blind and partially sighted people living in and around Ilford, will reconvene on January 13 next year in the York Room and would like to wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy new year.