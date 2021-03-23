News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford BID to host business reopening webinar

Roy Chacko

Published: 4:52 PM March 23, 2021   
Ilford BID is hosting another webinar to support businesses getting ready to reopen their doors on April 12.

The webinar will be held on April 1 from 11am-12.30pm and representatives from Redbridge Council, the Met Police, Redbridge Chamber of Commerce, Kenson Contractors and Exchange Ilford will be on the panel.

Topics to be discussed include safety measures, enforcement and licencing within the town centre, lateral flow testing centres and road upgrade works. 

Find out more at https://ilfordbid.com/

