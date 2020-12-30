Search

New Year Honours: Ilford-born barrister and former Havering councillor Bob Neill to be knighted

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:29 30 December 2019

Bromley and Chislehurst MP Bob Neill has been knighted. Picture: Bob Neill

Bromley and Chislehurst MP Bob Neill has been knighted. Picture: Bob Neill

Archant

An Ilford-born barrister who was first elected to public office when he became a Havering councillor in 1974 will be knighted after finding himself on this year's New Year Honours list.

Bob Neill - who is now the Conservative MP for Bromley and Chislehurst - can now use Sir in front of his name.

He took the top award for his services to politics.

The 67-year-old was previously leader of the Conservative Party in the London Assembly.

After it was made public, he tweeted: "Delighted and deeply honoured but also very humbled be receive a Knighthood in the New Years Honours List. "It is news wonderful for our family especially for Ann-Louise and my mum who have both supported me so much and for our friends.

"I hope that it is also a tribute to the work of the many people, organisations and causes that I have had the pleasure of working with over the years, both in the constituency and nationally. Thanks are due to all of them."

Sir Bob, an Ilford-born barrister, studied at Abbs Cross Technical High School ion Hornchurch and was first elected in 2006, but his commitment to public service began much earlier.

Alongside his successful career as a criminal barrister, Bob first served as a councillor for 16 years in the London Borough of Havering.

He was appointed leader of the London Fire and Civil Defence Authority in 1985. He was elected to the London Assembly in 2000, and served as the Conservative member for Bexley and Bromley for eight years.

During this time he served as leader of the Conservative Group on the Assembly from 2000 to 2002 and again from 2004.

The Cabinet Office said his commitment to local politics continued after his election to parliament. Over the course of his parliamentary career, Sir Bob has served as shadow minister for housing, communities and local government, vice chairman of the Conservative Party for local government, and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

He continues to chair the All Party Parliamentary Group for London and in 2015 he was elected as Chair of the Justice Select Committee, a position he was re-elected to following the 2017 General Election.

He is one of several political figures recognised with high awards in the list, which includes Iain Duncan Smith.

