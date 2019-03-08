Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Meet Ilford's Great British Bake Off hopeful Henry who grew up next to Valentines Mansion

PUBLISHED: 17:32 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:47 20 August 2019

Henry, 20, grew up near Valentines Mansion and is now hoping to take the Bake Off tent by storm. Picture: Mark Bourdillon

Henry, 20, grew up near Valentines Mansion and is now hoping to take the Bake Off tent by storm. Picture: Mark Bourdillon

Mark Bourdillon/ Channel 4 images must not be altered or manipulated in any way. This picture may be used solely for Channel 4 p

A 20-year-old Ilford lad who grew up just a stone's throw from former Great British Bake Off venue Valentines Mansion has set his sights on baking stardom as a contestant in the show's new series.

Paul Hollywood, Sandi Toksvig, Noel Fielding and Prue Leith. Picture: Mark BourdillonPaul Hollywood, Sandi Toksvig, Noel Fielding and Prue Leith. Picture: Mark Bourdillon

That's right. The Great British Bake Off will be returning to our screens on Tuesday, August 27, and this time around, a Durham university student who grew up in Ilford will be donning an apron in the country's most famous tent.

Henry will be one of 13 contestants going bake-to-bake every week in a bid to be crowned champion and says it's something he's wanted to do for years.

Past series of the beloved baking show were filmed at Redbridge's historic Valentines Mansion, the 17th century Grade II listed building in Valentines Park, Ilford.

And patisserie protégé Henry is very familiar with the venue - he grew up practically on top of it!

This year's Great British Bake Off contestants. Picture: Mark BourdillonThis year's Great British Bake Off contestants. Picture: Mark Bourdillon

He revealed: "I have wanted to get into the tent since series two. They filmed it at the end of my road, so I used to see Paul Hollywood when I walked past the tent to go to school in the mornings.

"To be inside the actual tent was totally wonderful.

You may also want to watch:

"On the first day of filming, I told Paul that I remembered him filming near my house and we had a chat about that and shared our memories of that time.

"So he knew I had come full circle and was now in the tent, and that was pretty special."

And Henry has kept his upcoming appearance on GBBO awfully quiet, so he's getting ready to surprise an awful lot of his friends and family.

"There are lots of people in the choir at university who knew that I applied but don't know that I got on," he added.

This year's hopefuls showcase a younger demographic than most.

"It's been the hardest year judging, personally, for me, because it was all about detail," admits Mr Hollywood, who has been a staple of the show since its 2010 inception.

"You judge them in your head and mark them one to 10, and then in the next round they all do the opposite!

"Then you have to sit around the table and decide who's going to be star baker and who's going to go.

"You have absolutely no idea, it could be any one of them!"

Most Read

Man arrested after 18 hours on Ilford Lane roof

The incident happened in Ilford Lane between Howard Road and Kingston Road. Picture: Google

MP ‘very concerned’ by reports of parking wardens ‘preying on pensioners’ at Newbury Park retail park

MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting, has written to the store manager at B&Q to express his concerns about reports of parking wardens preying on pensioners who leave the site to visit other shops. Picture: Google

Ilford Lane closed as police deal with man on roof

Ilford Lane is closed to traffic and pedestrians as police try to help a man who has been on a roof since 8pm Saturday, August 17. Picture: Google

Two Ilford pickpockets jailed after being caught red-handed by police in Westminster during anti-theft operation

Nicolae Dragomir and Violeta Petre have been jailed after they were caught by police pickpocketing in Westminster. Pictures: British Transport Police

Trade union official Sam Tarry hoping to be named Labour’s next parliamentary candidate for Ilford South

TSSA trade union official Sam Tarry has announced he is running to be named Labour's next parliamentary candidate in Ilford South. Picture: Sam Tarry

Most Read

Man arrested after 18 hours on Ilford Lane roof

The incident happened in Ilford Lane between Howard Road and Kingston Road. Picture: Google

MP ‘very concerned’ by reports of parking wardens ‘preying on pensioners’ at Newbury Park retail park

MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting, has written to the store manager at B&Q to express his concerns about reports of parking wardens preying on pensioners who leave the site to visit other shops. Picture: Google

Ilford Lane closed as police deal with man on roof

Ilford Lane is closed to traffic and pedestrians as police try to help a man who has been on a roof since 8pm Saturday, August 17. Picture: Google

Two Ilford pickpockets jailed after being caught red-handed by police in Westminster during anti-theft operation

Nicolae Dragomir and Violeta Petre have been jailed after they were caught by police pickpocketing in Westminster. Pictures: British Transport Police

Trade union official Sam Tarry hoping to be named Labour’s next parliamentary candidate for Ilford South

TSSA trade union official Sam Tarry has announced he is running to be named Labour's next parliamentary candidate in Ilford South. Picture: Sam Tarry

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

EuroHockey: England 2 Spain 2

James Gall in action for England against Spain (pic WSP Koen Suyk)

Ilford captain Tavarasa says failing to kill off games is proving costly

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Reliable West Ham keeper restores calm after opening-day mauling

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski after the final whistle

Former academy manager Thomas delighted hard work at Orient paid off

Richard Thomas during his time at Notts County (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Ilford Catholics nab victory over title rivals Nazeing

Tom Brady of Ilford Catholic hits out (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists