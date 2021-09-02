Ilford art gallery re-opens for first time since Covid pandemic began

Published: 4:57 PM September 2, 2021

An art gallery in Ilford town centre has opened its doors for the first time since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Space, which is based at the back of Redbridge Town Hall, originally opened in December 2019, but was forced to close shortly after due to the pandemic.

It re-opened yesterday (September 1) with an exhibition entitled Reflections of Care, which brings together artworks created during lockdown which consider how we care for ourselves and each other.

Emma Guest, communications manager at Space, said: “It’s absolutely fantastic being able to welcome people back in.”

The exhibition includes artworks which were developed out of workshops conducted by Space during the pandemic with youth groups and elderly people.

This Saturday (September 4), the gallery is putting on a free family fun day between 11am and 3pm, with drop-in textile workshops and an opportunity to meet the artists behind the exhibition.

You may also want to watch:

The gallery, which also hosts 35 artists’ studios, is open Wednesdays 11am-5pm and Saturdays 11am-3pm.