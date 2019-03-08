Search

Ilford man arrested on suspicion of burglary

PUBLISHED: 17:32 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 16 July 2019

A 45-year-old man from Ilford has been arrested on suspicion of burglary. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.

PA Archive/PA Images

A 45-year-old man from Ilford has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after two silver Apple iPads and a gold iPhone 6 were stolen from an address in Essex.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary in School Lane, Aythorpe Roding on Tuesday, July 9.

If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time, call DC Rob Coltman in Braintree CID on 101 quoting reference 42/108600/19.

You can also contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

