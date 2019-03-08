Ilford and Romford have highest number of car thefts in the UK

Ilford and Romford top the list for the highest number of car thefts in the UK, based on insurance claims.

Comparison website MoneySuperMarket analysed almost six million car insurance quotes from May 2018 to 2019 and found that Ilford had a rate of 16.1 thefts per 1,000 and Romford had a rate of 15.4.

The safest location is Kirkwell in the Orkney Islands which has only 0.3 thefts per 1,000 quotes.

Fellow Scottish locations the Outer Hebrides (0.5 per 1,000), Inverness (0.6), Galashiels (0.7) and Dumfries (0.8) also feature in the safest locations.

Rachel Wait, consumer affairs spokeswoman at MoneySuperMarket, said: "When it comes to car thieves, London is clearly the worst area for offences, with postcodes from the capital taking the top two spots - and featuring three times in the top 10.

"Having the right level of insurance is key to minimising any cost, should your car get stolen. However, prevention is always better than cure.

"There are simple steps - like parking your car off the road and not leaving high value items on display - that can go some way towards preventing theft.