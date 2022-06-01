Ilford forensics worker among Queen's Birthday Honours recipients

An Ilford woman who has worked in forensics at the Met Police for almost 40 years is among those named on the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Varsha Mistry, 56, has been awarded with a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to diversity and inclusion in policing and to the Hindu community.

The forensic practitioner joined the Met in 1983 and a force spokesperson explained she has spent her service "driving diversity, inclusion and engagement within her community and the MPS through her influential role with the Metropolitan Police Hindu Association".

Reacting to her award, Varsha said: “I’m incredibly humbled by the proposers of this most kind nomination.

"This recognition comes as a truly overwhelming and unexpected surprise.

"It’s been fulfilling to draw on the universal values of Sanatan Dharma (Hinduism) to serve the Met Police and our communities, whilst bringing them closer together.”

During her career, the Met said she has led inclusion and diversity in police recruitment, developed crime prevention initiatives, improved community engagement and launched fundraising projects.

The spokesperson added: "She instils pride and is a visible, positive role model."

Another BEM winner was Abrar Khan, 40, for services to the Ilford community, particularly during Covid-19.

According to his citation, Abrar volunteered for 2,500 hours between March and December 2020.

He visited hundreds of people in need of help, buying urgent supplies and sourcing medication.

Abrar has also raised more than £100,000 for charity Save the Children.

Chigwell resident Georgina Osei-Brenyah, who co-founded the Primary Health Awareness Trust charity in 1999, also received a BEM.

The 70-year-old's honour was for charitable services to the community, particularly during the pandemic.

Georgina created an online platform for people to access fitness training during lockdown, according to her citation.

The charity employed a fitness instructor after receiving a grant from the National Lottery Community Fund in 2019 and Redbridge was one of three London boroughs visited to encourage people to exercise.