Ilford among worst areas in the UK for motorists driving on dodgy tyres

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 6:48 PM June 28, 2021   
A stock picture of car tyres. Photo: Ben Birchall

279 drivers in the Ilford postcode area have been prosecuted for driving on dodgy tyres in the past four years - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Ilford is among the UK’s top ten hotspots for motorists driving on dodgy tyres. 

Figures collected by the Driver Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) revealed 279 drivers in the Ilford postcode area have been prosecuted in the past four years for driving on substandard wheels. 

The area covers most of Redbridge borough as well as small parts of Newham, Epping Forest, Waltham Forest and Barking. 

The top three hotspots in the country were central London, Liverpool and Leeds. 

The data, brought to light following a Freedom of Information request by motoring association MotorEasy, also revealed that men were far more likely to be driving on dodgy tyres. 

In Ilford, 2020 saw 72 men prosecuted, compared with just eight women. 

The figures were collected using the number of drivers with a CU30 code on their licence, which indicates using a vehicle with defective tyres up until April 2021.

