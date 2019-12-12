Search

Ilford 15-year-old arrested on suspicion of GBH after two seriously injured in Loughton

PUBLISHED: 10:30 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 12 December 2019

Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

PA/Press Association Images

A 15-year-old boy from Ilford is one of two people arrested on suspicion of GBH after police were called to reports of a fight in Loughton.

An Essex Police spokesman confirmed officers were called to reports of an assault on The Broadway shortly after 5.05pm yesterday (Wednesday, December 11).

Two people suffered serious injuries.

A 51-year-old man of no fixed address and the 15-year-old boy remain in custody for questioning.

The spokesman added: "We're appealing for any witnesses to the disturbance to come forward and speak to our detectives.

"Please call Loughton CID on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/1985806/19.

"Alternatively you can speak to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit a report through their website."

