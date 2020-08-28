Ilford listed as ‘online returns hotspot’ during lockdown at fourth place across UK

Royal Mail has listed the places where people have returned the most online purchases during lockdown and Ilford came fourth on the list. Picture: PA/Andrew Milligan PA Wire/PA Images

Ilford postcodes have been listed in the Top Five areas across the UK where residents have returned the most unsuitable and ill-fitting items ordered during lockdown.

Royal Mail has seen a 25 per cent increase in returns traffic, in comparison with the same time last year as consumers have been doing more online shopping while stuck at home.

IG postcodes came in fourth place with people regretting purchases and sending them back, behind St Albans, which topped the list, Watford and Kington-upon-Thames.

Many retailers extended return periods during lockdown, giving consumers more time to make a decision on their purchases.

Nick Landon, chief commercial officer said: “With ecommerce playing an important role in keeping the UK connected during such unprecedented times, online returns form an even more important part of the online shopping experience for both consumers and retailers.”