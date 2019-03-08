Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Plans for six-storey hotel with 46 rooms in Goodmayes

PUBLISHED: 17:11 11 March 2019

The hotel could be built near Goodmayes Station and Tesco. Picture: Google Maps

The hotel could be built near Goodmayes Station and Tesco. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A six-storey hotel could be built in Goodmayes after Redbridge Council received a major planning application.

Planning Insight, on behalf of its client Elmpine developments, applied to build a 46-room facility with a lobby in High Road.

As well as a hotel, the company also wants to erect 12 residential one bedroom and studio apartments on the site.

It said the build would “positively contribute” to a “run down” area.

“Outline planning permission is sought for extension of the existing building to include a 46 room hotel and 12 residential units,” a Planning Insight spokesman said in the proposals.

“This will include the addition of two floors on top of the existing building and a six storey extension to the rear.

“The proposal will result in the creation of a mixed-use hotel and residential development, a restaurant and retail unit to be retained at ground floor.

“It will positively contribute to Goodmayes’ vitality, bringing high-quality design into a currently run-down town centre.

“The proposal is considered acceptable with regards to the relevant policies of the Local Plan and with regards to National and Regional polices.”

Resident and campaigner, Meenakshi Sharma, said the London Plan - a document outlining what can be built and where - is being examined in public by the Greater London Authority (GLA) at the moment.

She is urging residents to look at the wider picture and campaign against the capital-wide guidelines as well as individual applications.

“In the current London plan, there are no limits to density and town centres are all being built up with one and two bedroom flats,” she said.

“The inspector who looked over the Redbridge Plan is looking over the London one.

“It is always the poorer areas that are most affected.

“It is a really awful plan.”

Most Read

Redbridge Council trial wheelie bins after 50% of waste thrown out is food

Would you like a wheelie bin? Photos: Steve Parsons

Mayor Khan gives Redbridge Council £3.3million to build new bridges, cycle lane and walkway

A CGI mock-up for how a similar cycle path scheme in Bromley, also funded through Transport for London's Liveable Neighbourhoods programme, could look. Photo: TfL

Family and friends hold vigil for 20-year-old stabbed to death outside Ilford Station

Mourners held a vigil for Che Morrison, 20, outside Ilford Station where he was stabbed to death last Tuesday.

Man hospitalised after masked burglars break into Hainault flat and beat him up

Fencepiece Road, Hainault. Photo: Google Maps

Recorder letters: Spring daffodils, KGH charge, Mike Gape, antisemitism in Labour Party and Wes Streeting absence

St Peter's Church, Aldborough Hatch. Picture: RON JEFFRIES

Most Read

Redbridge Council trial wheelie bins after 50% of waste thrown out is food

Would you like a wheelie bin? Photos: Steve Parsons

Mayor Khan gives Redbridge Council £3.3million to build new bridges, cycle lane and walkway

A CGI mock-up for how a similar cycle path scheme in Bromley, also funded through Transport for London's Liveable Neighbourhoods programme, could look. Photo: TfL

Family and friends hold vigil for 20-year-old stabbed to death outside Ilford Station

Mourners held a vigil for Che Morrison, 20, outside Ilford Station where he was stabbed to death last Tuesday.

Man hospitalised after masked burglars break into Hainault flat and beat him up

Fencepiece Road, Hainault. Photo: Google Maps

Recorder letters: Spring daffodils, KGH charge, Mike Gape, antisemitism in Labour Party and Wes Streeting absence

St Peter's Church, Aldborough Hatch. Picture: RON JEFFRIES

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

There are loads of games still to be played, says Wrexham manager Hughes

Jordan Maguire-Drew looks to get a shot off for Leyton Orient against former loan club Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Job done says Redbridge boss Wetherall after Clapton win

Petri Elbi in action during his time with Barking (pic: Terry Gilbert)

Orient goalkeeper Dean ends Brill week with clean sheet

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill applauds the home fans at full time (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham crash to embarrassing defeat at lowly Cardiff

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini during the Premier League match at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Justham hails crucial clean sheet for Daggers in success over Bromley

Elliot Justham thanks the Dagenham & Redbridge fans after the win over Bromley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists