Plans for six-storey hotel with 46 rooms in Goodmayes

The hotel could be built near Goodmayes Station and Tesco. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A six-storey hotel could be built in Goodmayes after Redbridge Council received a major planning application.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Planning Insight, on behalf of its client Elmpine developments, applied to build a 46-room facility with a lobby in High Road.

As well as a hotel, the company also wants to erect 12 residential one bedroom and studio apartments on the site.

It said the build would “positively contribute” to a “run down” area.

“Outline planning permission is sought for extension of the existing building to include a 46 room hotel and 12 residential units,” a Planning Insight spokesman said in the proposals.

“This will include the addition of two floors on top of the existing building and a six storey extension to the rear.

“The proposal will result in the creation of a mixed-use hotel and residential development, a restaurant and retail unit to be retained at ground floor.

“It will positively contribute to Goodmayes’ vitality, bringing high-quality design into a currently run-down town centre.

“The proposal is considered acceptable with regards to the relevant policies of the Local Plan and with regards to National and Regional polices.”

Resident and campaigner, Meenakshi Sharma, said the London Plan - a document outlining what can be built and where - is being examined in public by the Greater London Authority (GLA) at the moment.

She is urging residents to look at the wider picture and campaign against the capital-wide guidelines as well as individual applications.

“In the current London plan, there are no limits to density and town centres are all being built up with one and two bedroom flats,” she said.

“The inspector who looked over the Redbridge Plan is looking over the London one.

“It is always the poorer areas that are most affected.

“It is a really awful plan.”