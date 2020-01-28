Search

Biscuits and Brexit chat for MP at Redbridge Jewish charity

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 January 2020

Iain Duncan Smith visited tenants of the Jewish Blind & Disabled care home. Picture: Jewish Blind & Disabled

Iain Duncan Smith visited tenants of the Jewish Blind & Disabled care home. Picture: Jewish Blind & Disabled

Archant

MP Iain Duncan Smith visited a Jewish charity for the blind and disabled in South Woodford to talk about issues that matter to them most.

Mr Smith with tenants of Milne Court. Picture: Jewish Blind & DisabledMr Smith with tenants of Milne Court. Picture: Jewish Blind & Disabled

The Conservative MP for Chingford and Woodford Green was given a tour of the development of 57 apartments for Jewish people living with physical disabilities or visual impairment at Milne Court in Churchfields on Friday, January 24.

Mr Duncan Smith said: "This development is a great example of how accessible housing, with support to hand, can enable people to retain their independence and live their own lives to the full.

"These unique facilities enable tenants to live an independent life with the dignity of personal choice that can only come from having their own front door and a great support network from the Jewish community looking out for one another."

Jewish Blind & Disabled's chief executive Lisa Wimborne said the visit was a great opportunity for the tenants to engage first hand in issues important to them with someone who has the influence to make a difference.

The tenants asked Mr Duncan Smith questions on everything from Brexit to benefits and anti-semitism to social care.

Lisa said: "It was also a good opportunity for me to talk to him about the issues that matter to our tenants, in particular the NHS and current benefits system."

Immigration raid at Seven Kings restaurant finds illegal workers for second time

Delhi O Delhi could be stripped of its licence after Home Office immigration enforcement officers found illegal workers at the premises for a second time. Picture: Google

Demolition of Ilford Station entrance starts as Crossrail upgrades begin

Work has started to demolish the entrance to Ilford Station. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Seven Kings stabbings: Police arrest third man on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Seven Kings stabbings: Police charge man from Chadwell Heath

Police officers at the scene of a triple fatal stabbing in Seven Kings. Picture: PA

Seven Kings stabbings: Redbridge Sikhs tell police of damage done to community in wake of fatal street fight

The Met Police, Councillors Jas Athwal, Robert Littlewood and MP Sam Tarry met with leaders within the Sikh community to discuss the fallout from the Seven Kings stabbings. Picture: Roy Chacko

