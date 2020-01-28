Biscuits and Brexit chat for MP at Redbridge Jewish charity

Iain Duncan Smith visited tenants of the Jewish Blind & Disabled care home. Picture: Jewish Blind & Disabled Archant

MP Iain Duncan Smith visited a Jewish charity for the blind and disabled in South Woodford to talk about issues that matter to them most.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Smith with tenants of Milne Court. Picture: Jewish Blind & Disabled Mr Smith with tenants of Milne Court. Picture: Jewish Blind & Disabled

The Conservative MP for Chingford and Woodford Green was given a tour of the development of 57 apartments for Jewish people living with physical disabilities or visual impairment at Milne Court in Churchfields on Friday, January 24.

Mr Duncan Smith said: "This development is a great example of how accessible housing, with support to hand, can enable people to retain their independence and live their own lives to the full.

You may also want to watch:

"These unique facilities enable tenants to live an independent life with the dignity of personal choice that can only come from having their own front door and a great support network from the Jewish community looking out for one another."

Jewish Blind & Disabled's chief executive Lisa Wimborne said the visit was a great opportunity for the tenants to engage first hand in issues important to them with someone who has the influence to make a difference.

The tenants asked Mr Duncan Smith questions on everything from Brexit to benefits and anti-semitism to social care.

Lisa said: "It was also a good opportunity for me to talk to him about the issues that matter to our tenants, in particular the NHS and current benefits system."