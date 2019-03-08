Search

Jailed: Wanstead drug dealer who sold cocaine and heroin from Travelodge

PUBLISHED: 11:21 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 29 March 2019

Ibrahim Mohamed. Photo: Cambs Police

Ibrahim Mohamed. Photo: Cambs Police

Archant

A Wanstead drug dealer who operated out of a Travelodge has been jailed.

Cambridge Crown Court heard how 20-year-old Ibrahim Mohamed, of Brading Crescent, checked into a Cambridge branch of the hotel chain on October 7, 2017.

The duty manager became suspicious of potential criminal activity and tipped off police.

Officers searched Mohamed’s room and found 39 wraps of cocaine and seven wraps of heroin worth £500.

They also found £80 in cash, a set of scales and a Nokia ‘burner’ phone, which contained messages indicating drug dealing.

PC Matt Smith said: “Drugs ruin lives and we will continue to pursue those who sell them in the county.

“This case shows that people who think it’s easier to sell drugs in Cambridge than in London are wrong.”

Mohamed was jailed yesterday (March 28) at the crown court after being found guilty of two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs an earlier hearing.

Armed police in Ilford after reports of 'firearm discharge'

Armed police were seen on Ilford Lane. Photo: Nerinder Ramadoss

Police uncover £3million TV fraud operation in Ilford

Computers, set-top boxes and other equipment valued around £100,000 was seized in connection with the fraud. Photo: PA

Man stabbed in Barkingside

The victim was taken to hospital.

Ultra-low Emission Zone charges date revealed for Redbridge

The A406 flyover on the Redbridge roundabout. Photo: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council applies for funding to turn Ilford into a shopping 'mecca'

Will Ilford ever become a shopping mecca again? Photo: Ken Mears

