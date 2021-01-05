Published: 5:30 PM January 5, 2021 Updated: 5:31 PM January 5, 2021

Chingford and Woodford Green MP and former Conservative party leader Iain Duncan Smith would lose his seat if an election was held today, a poll shows.

In 2019, Labour's Faiza Shaheen came within 1,300 votes of unseating the Conservative Brexiteer.

But a damning new poll by Focaldata, using the multilevel regression and post-stratification (MRP) method said to be more than accurate than basic polling, reveals he is on course to lose his seat at the next general election.

It shows Labour taking the seat with 44.6 per cent, with the Conservatives trailing on 38.1 per cent. The Liberal Democrats would pick up 5.8 per cent, while the Greens and Brexit Party were predicted to receive 5.2 and 4.4 per cent, respectively.

Justin Ibbett, founder of Focaldata, told the Sunday Times: “One year on from their stunning general election triumph, it is clear that the Conservatives already have a lot of work to do if they are to replicate their 2019 success in future elections."

The former cabinet minister has held the seat since it was created in 1997 when his Chingford safe seat, where he succeeded Norman Tebbit, merged with Wanstead and Woodford.

Both his current seat and the two that merged to create it have been Tory safe seats for more than 50 years - but Labour's vote share in the constituency has increased at the past three general elections.

The next general election is expected to take place in 2024 and the MRP data, which polled around 22,000 voters nationwide, is currently predicting neither the Tories or Labour to win a majority, although it expects the latter to win the most seats.

