View from the house - 'Universal Credit supports people back into work'

Published: 8:30 AM August 11, 2021

The £20 uplift in Universal Credit is due to be cut in the autumn - Credit: PA

Universal Credit (UC) has been one of the remarkable successes of the pandemic and importantly, for millions, a real lifeline through hard times.

The complex and cumbersome legacy systems which UC replaced would not have coped with the sudden influx of numbers during the crisis of a global pandemic.

In the face of this unprecedented challenge the chancellor made the decision to temporarily increase the amount UC claimants received, which became known as the ‘uplift’.

This meant families on UC had an extra £20 a week in their pockets.

Iain Duncan Smith wants the £20 uplift in Universal Credit retained - Credit: PA

I believe the chancellor should seize the opportunity to protect more families from poverty and make the uplift permanent.

Work is the best route out of poverty and UC supports people back into work whilst not penalising those who want to take on extra hours.

Importantly, UC is a dynamic benefit designed to support people into employment and of course as it does so, they start to pay tax and ultimately become self-sufficient, no longer needing welfare support.

In essence the burden on the taxpayer reduces, which makes the £20 uplift an investment rather than a simple pay out.

Retaining the uplift will help people into work, out of poverty and treat them with the dignity they deserve.