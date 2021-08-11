News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Opinion

View from the house - 'Universal Credit supports people back into work'

Logo Icon

Iain Duncan Smith MP, Chingford and Woodford Green

Published: 8:30 AM August 11, 2021   
File photo dated 03/07/18 of money. Scores of companies are being "named and shamed" by the Governme

The £20 uplift in Universal Credit is due to be cut in the autumn - Credit: PA

Universal Credit (UC) has been one of the remarkable successes of the pandemic and importantly, for millions, a real lifeline through hard times.

The complex and cumbersome legacy systems which UC replaced would not have coped with the sudden influx of numbers during the crisis of a global pandemic.

In the face of this unprecedented challenge the chancellor made the decision to temporarily increase the amount UC claimants received, which became known as the ‘uplift’.

This meant families on UC had an extra £20 a week in their pockets.

Iain Duncan Smith wants a strong mayor for London.

Iain Duncan Smith wants the £20 uplift in Universal Credit retained - Credit: PA

I believe the chancellor should seize the opportunity to protect more families from poverty and make the uplift permanent.

You may also want to watch:

Work is the best route out of poverty and UC supports people back into work whilst not penalising those who want to take on extra hours.

Importantly, UC is a dynamic benefit designed to support people into employment and of course as it does so, they start to pay tax and ultimately become self-sufficient, no longer needing welfare support.

Most Read

  1. 1 A Level results 2021: Loxford pupil with cerebral palsy celebrates King's College medicine place
  2. 2 Boy, 14, in critical condition after Chadwell Heath stabbing
  3. 3 Redbridge sees active travel funding halted after scrapping LTN scheme
  1. 4 A Level results 2021: Isaac Newton pupil's joy at ‘dream university’ place
  2. 5 A Level results 2021: Caterham High pupils celebrate grades after 'difficult' year
  3. 6 A Level results 2021: Woodbridge High pupils praised for 'awesome' achievements
  4. 7 Man, 25, stabbed in the stomach in Ilford
  5. 8 A Level results 2021: Oaks Park enjoys its best ever grades
  6. 9 A Level results 2021: How will results be graded
  7. 10 A Level results 2021: Bancroft's gets more than 50pc A*s despite 'interrupted' year

In essence the burden on the taxpayer reduces, which makes the £20 uplift an investment rather than a simple pay out.

Retaining the uplift will help people into work, out of poverty and treat them with the dignity they deserve.

Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wajid Rehman, 21, is calling for more first aid training for the general public

Young Citizen Award

Young Citizen: Ilford student who assisted at crash campaigns for more...

Daniel Gayne

person
45-year-old Daniel Machon of Trotwood, Hainault, was sentenced to 12 years behind bars

Essex Police

'A monster': Chigwell rapist jailed after torturing woman and taking...

Daniel Gayne

person
Ilford County High School. Picture: Ken Mears

Education News

Where are the outstanding Ofsted rated secondary schools in Redbridge?

Daniel Gayne

person
A&E at Whipps Cross Hospital

Coronavirus

More than 100 patients with Covid-19 at Barts Trust hospitals

Daniel Gayne

person