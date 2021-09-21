Iain Duncan Smith: 'We need a policing hub in South Woodford'

Opinion

Published: 4:45 PM September 21, 2021

Woodford police station was closed to the public in 2013 and decommissioned earlier this year - Credit: Steve Poston

Having spoken to residents and police officers alike, it is clear there is a need for a policing hub in South Woodford.

Following the mayor of London’s decision to close Woodford Green Police Station, local safer neighbourhood teams for Monkhams, Churchfields and South Woodford wards have lost the police station they used as a base and have instead been forced to travel to Barkingside police station to use its facilities, often on public transport.

This seems to be an extremely poor use of police time and resources. Officers have told me they feel they spend more time travelling to and from their wards than doing their job.

Reducing the travel time for the safer neighbourhoods teams would free up more resource hours to tackle local crime, such as car thefts and thefts of catalytic converters - an issue of real concern to my constituents.

Iain Duncan Smith is campaigning for a policing hub in South Woodford - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Residents also agree that the area would benefit from a visible police base which would provide reassurance to residents and assist in building relationships with the community.

A local petition for a police hub has now received over 1,000 signatures and this number is increasing all the time, showing how important local people feel it is to have a police presence in their area.

I have raised these issues, which I know matter a great deal to my constituents, directly with both the borough commander and the commissioner, Dame Cressida Dick.

Local people need to know the police officers that work in their neighbourhoods and feel reassured by a visible police presence.