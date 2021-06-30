News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Iain Duncan Smith: 'Do not dismiss local opinion on development'

Iain Duncan Smith MP, Chingford and Woodford Green

Published: 4:00 PM June 30, 2021   
Highams Pk station

There are plans for a nine-storey tower block overlooking Highams Park station - Credit: Google

Many local residents are concerned that councils in London are granting planning applications for proposals that they think are out of character.

While residents understand the need for more homes, they want to be listened to on issues which will impact the communities in which they live.

Waltham Forest Council has allowed large proposals to be put forward. For example, there were initial plans for a nine-storey tower block overlooking Highams Park station and there are still plans for 300 homes at Larkswood Leisure Centre.

Iain Duncan Smith wants a strong mayor for London.

Iain Duncan Smith says residents must be able to oppose local building developments - Credit: PA

Consider the plans for 40 flats on top of the Chingford Assembly Hall and Library. To build on this scale, the block would undoubtedly have to be high rise, which cannot possibly be in keeping with the area considering it is flanked by Carbis Cottage, a 17th-century Grade-II listed house.

I believe these proposals do not include parking for new residents so the wider community will bear the consequences of the designs through congested streets and controlled parking zones.

I have spoken to the government to ensure their planning changes will not give automatic rights to councils to ignore public opinion.

Local Neighbourhood Plans should form the basis of development proposals and once agreed, should not be overridden.

Our neighbourhoods matter: their characters should be preserved and most importantly, their residents must be listened to.

