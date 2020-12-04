Flooding risk in new Ilford tower block after water pours into lobby and multiple flats

Video

Published: 5:09 PM December 4, 2020 Updated: 10:30 AM December 9, 2020

Flooding has affected flats and a lobby area in a new development in Ilford.

It is believed that the material used to seal the sprinklers has eroded, resulting in water pouring out of the ceiling in one flat in Hutton Court which flooded the lobby. It has also affected flats in the Hale Point block.

Every flat in both buildings will need to be assessed to fix the faulty sealant and as of now the third block in the Paragon development, Kerby Court, is not impacted.

The first residents moved in last December and they say it has been plagued with problems since then.

They claim that entry doors have been broken allowing anti-social behaviour, the car park was broken into, and that residents have had heating and hot water problems for months.

Craig Anderson, who moved in almost a year ago, said: “We all understand there are going to be teething problems in a new build but this is beyond that.

“We are all really terrified we might need to evacuate.”

A spokesperson for Swan Housing, which manages the building, said they were disappointed that the defect has been identified affecting the Hutton and Hale blocks but said they were confident they could address it and are in the process of scheduling appointments with residents to complete the repairs.

In the meantime, temporary fire wardens have been introduced and at least one tenant has had to move out.

The Swan spokesperson added: “We are currently finalising our plans both to ensure that these works can be carried out both safely and in a programmed way to minimise what we recognise is going to be considerable inconvenience to our residents.

“We are clear that all homes will require remediation and our customer care team are now booking appointments with residents to commence these works as soon as possible.

“We are pleased to confirm that our teams have modified the doors which are now working well and that heating issues were resolved in the summer.

“Our dedicated housing management team continue to monitor closely potential anti-social behaviour by non-residents and are working closely with the police safer neighbourhoods team and our specialist in-house ASB team on this.”