Remembrance Day 2019: Ilford pays its respects with a unique poppy sprinkling

PUBLISHED: 16:27 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 10 November 2019

Ilford Remembrance Sunday 2019. Picture: Joanne Cannon.

Joanne Cannon

Hundreds of Ilford residents gathered at Newbury Park Memorial Gardens in the winter sunshine this morning to pay their respects to those lost in battle.

Ilford Remembrance Sunday 2019. Picture: Joanne Cannon.

The Royal British Legion led the parade, followed by the Civic Service of Remembrance in Eastern Avenue and it was accompanied by the Mayor's office, 4F Squadron Air Cadets, and one of the Ilford beaver troops.

As well as a wreath being laid by the mayor, Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain, a wreath of unity was laid by various faiths groups and the public laid wreathes for their family members who served.

Unique to this year's ceremony, the youngest member of the beavers sprinkled poppies during the two minute silence, to symbolise the bloodshed caused in the wars.

Rev Chris Morgan, chaplain who led the prayers said: "It's really important to keep our youth engaged, so that they know the history, and so history doesn't repeat itself.

"Remembering here today is also important not only for the unknown soldiers lost in the world wars but also for those who have lost people oversees who haven't had funerals, in other battles and who belong to different faiths."

"It's our humanity that connects us, that we're celebrating, we come together as one to remember."

John Bowers, a standard bearer who joined the British Legion 18 years ago said: "We have to educate the children about the sacrifice that was made during the great wars - the brothers, fathers, the women who worked underground in the armouries in Plessey, the sheer sacrifice of everyone.

Ilford Remembrance Sunday 2019. Picture: Joanne Cannon.

"We need to keep the memory alive, that's all we can do."

