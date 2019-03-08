More than 500 drivers fined for speeding on A12 after five fatalities in nine months

More than 500 motorists have been fined for speeding on the A12 in the last 10 weeks as part of police operation to tackle dangerous driving.

On a six-mile stretch of road – which starts in Redbridge, runs through Hackney, and ends in Tower Hamlets – there have been five fatal road collisions between April 2018 and January 2019 - this compares to just one fatality in the previous 10 years.

The Met's Roads and Transport Policing Command have been “actively targeting” those driving at excessive speeds between Redbridge Roundabout and Bow Roundabout and said it is committed to the Mayor of London's Vision Zero policy to eliminate deaths and serious injury from London's roads by 2041.

During the operation, 520 motorists were fined for speeding and of those 187 faced possible disqualification due to their high speeds of either 66mph and above in a 40 zone or 76mph and above in a 50 zone.

Six drivers were travelling in excess of 100mph with one road user clocking with the highest speed of the operation with 109mph.

No fatalities or serious collisions took place while the operation was live and the Met said that most offences take place between the hours of 10pm and 2am.

Det Supt Andy Cox, Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “Officers are targeting the route's main hotspot to target drivers who show a total disregard for the law, driving at inappropriate speeds, driving while disqualified, attempting to evade police, and endangering the lives of other road users.

“Motorists caught driving dangerously face very serious penalties, which may include heavy fines, their vehicles being seized or even time in jail. However, should they cause a collision, resulting in life-changing injury or a fatality, an even bigger penalty will be the guilt and shame they will experience for the rest of their lives.

“Every road death or serious injury is devastating for everybody involved whether that be the victim the victim's family and friends, and everybody associate with the driver – including the driver themselves. I have seen first-hand the trauma and devastation serious collisions cause for everybody involved.

“Working alongside our partners, we will continue our efforts to deliver highly effective roads policing to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured in collisions while also catching criminals who use London's roads - as the results from this operation show.”

Siwan Hayward, director of compliance and policing at Transport for London, said: “Dangerous driving destroys lives and it is working with the police to crack down on careless and illegal behaviour the capital's roads.

“We're taking part in joint operations across London every day as part of our Vision Zero commitment to ensure that there are no deaths and serious injuries on London's roads.

“Our message is clear, if you break the rules of the road you are not only risking your future, but the lives of other road users.”