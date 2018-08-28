Olympic athlete inspires Barkingside primary school pupils to follow their dreams

Wolh Jewish Primary school pupils Oz Nochi, Sadie Rose and Christine Busari joined by Olympian Hughie Teape. Photo: Deborah Harris Archant

Pupils at a Jewish primary school received a pep talk from an Olympic athlete to help spur them on in their career ambitions.

Olympic high hurdle runner Hughie Teape visited pupils at Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School, in Forest Road, Barkingside for “Little Big Day” on Friday, January 25.

He said: “I thoroughly enjoyed presenting to your wonderful pupils.

“I had an amazing time and I hope I left all the children with something that can help them on their journey to greatness.”

All pupils dressed up as their chosen profession.

Policemen, paramedics, speech therapists and game designers were among the nine professionals who presented over the course of the day.

Jewish Studies Lead Deborah Harris said: “Thinking about what you want to be when you are a grown up can be daunting at any age but [our] pupils have already begun this process.”