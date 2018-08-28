Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Olympic athlete inspires Barkingside primary school pupils to follow their dreams

PUBLISHED: 10:41 31 January 2019

Wolh Jewish Primary school pupils Oz Nochi, Sadie Rose and Christine Busari joined by Olympian Hughie Teape. Photo: Deborah Harris

Wolh Jewish Primary school pupils Oz Nochi, Sadie Rose and Christine Busari joined by Olympian Hughie Teape. Photo: Deborah Harris

Archant

Pupils at a Jewish primary school received a pep talk from an Olympic athlete to help spur them on in their career ambitions.

Olympic high hurdle runner Hughie Teape visited pupils at Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School, in Forest Road, Barkingside for “Little Big Day” on Friday, January 25.

He said: “I thoroughly enjoyed presenting to your wonderful pupils.

“I had an amazing time and I hope I left all the children with something that can help them on their journey to greatness.”

All pupils dressed up as their chosen profession.

Policemen, paramedics, speech therapists and game designers were among the nine professionals who presented over the course of the day.

Jewish Studies Lead Deborah Harris said: “Thinking about what you want to be when you are a grown up can be daunting at any age but [our] pupils have already begun this process.”

Most Read

Jailed: Drug dealing duo who peddled crack cocaine in Hainault and Chigwell

Chad Morris and Jordan Young. Photo: Essex Police

Man knocking on Redbridge doors offering free salad is not part of a con, company claims

A man was knocking on doors offering free salad today.

Black cabs will be exempt from ULEZ charge in Redbridge

Black cab drivers will be charged the ULEZ. Photo: PA

Barkingside road ‘hotspot’ for drugs and more CCTV needed says police

Police have increased patrols. Photo: Google Maps

More than 120 construction vehicles will need to access Bodgers site daily during build

A footway could be restricted for three years. Picture: Polity

Most Read

Jailed: Drug dealing duo who peddled crack cocaine in Hainault and Chigwell

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man knocking on Redbridge doors offering free salad is not part of a con, company claims

#includeImage($article, 225)

Black cabs will be exempt from ULEZ charge in Redbridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Barkingside road ‘hotspot’ for drugs and more CCTV needed says police

#includeImage($article, 225)

More than 120 construction vehicles will need to access Bodgers site daily during build

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Manor head into break following more inconsistency

Jack Emerson looks to offload to an Eton Manor player against Ruislip (pic: Martin Pearl).

Essex Open fall to narrow defeat against Telstars

Essex Open face the camera (Pic: Essex Open)

Darts: Chadwell Heath seal narrow win over Bermondsey

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Olympic athlete inspires Barkingside primary school pupils to follow their dreams

Wolh Jewish Primary school pupils Oz Nochi, Sadie Rose and Christine Busari joined by Olympian Hughie Teape. Photo: Deborah Harris

Crackdown sees £130k worth of fake cigarettes, phones and alcohol seized from Redbridge businesses

Tobacco seized after a Redbridge Council crackdown on counterfeit goods. Photo: Redbridge Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists