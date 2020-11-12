Search

Advanced search

Hainault Lidl challenged over ‘huge number’ of shoppers not wearing masks

PUBLISHED: 11:48 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 12 November 2020

Cllr Paul Canal complained about the number of customers not wearing masks at the Lidl supermarket in Fencepiece Road, Hainault. Picture: Google Streetview

Cllr Paul Canal complained about the number of customers not wearing masks at the Lidl supermarket in Fencepiece Road, Hainault. Picture: Google Streetview

Archant

A Lidl is being investigated by Redbridge Council after a councillor reported a “huge amount” of shoppers not wearing face masks.

Cllr Paul Canal (Con, Bridge) called on the council to visit the store in Fencepence Road, Hainault, issue a fine and even consider closing it down “for blatant non-compliance” of Covid rules.

A spokesperson for Lidl told the Local Democracy Reporting Service its stores are “closely following government guidance” but “cannot enforce the wearing of face coverings”.

But on Monday, November 9, Cllr Mark Santos tweeted: “I just spoke to (the) deputy store manager. An unsatisfactory conversation – very disappointing.

“The store needs to take this matter more seriously. I have passed to (Redbridge Council’s) enforcement team to investigate.”

Responding to a Lidl spokesperson who said they could not challenge shoppers “due to possible exemptions”, he added: “I disagree… people who have exemptions will understand.”

It is understood the company has not yet received a report from the council about this issue.

Cllr Canal had said he was “dismayed” by the “huge amount” of shoppers not wearing masks at the store, asking: “Is it now voluntary?”

You may also want to watch:

He later tweeted: “Have been advised responsibility lies with Lidl, who are risking a fine, but more importantly risking the lives of their staff and other customers. Unacceptable.”

On October 28, the council said it had already issued around £20,000 worth of fines to businesses breaking Covid regulations.

This includes a £1,000 fine to the owner of a Goodmayes shisha bar, where police had a fire extinguisher used on them as they tried to shut down an illegal event.

READ MORE: Fire extinguishers used on police at shisha lounge

An Ilford Lane fast food takeaway was fined the same amount for serving a customer four minutes past the 10pm curfew.

A Lidl spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the company has been working closely with the local council and other bodies “to ensure a safe shopping environment”.

They said: “Whilst supermarkets cannot enforce the wearing of face coverings, the authorities have the power to issue either a fine or fixed penalty to those who do not comply and are not exempt.

“To help communicate the regulations we have signage in place across all of our stores and have issued updates on social media and our website.

“We also remain mindful of those who come under government exemptions such as customers with hidden disabilities.”

They added that measures at the store to encourage Covid compliance include placing staff at the entrances in peak times to manage crowds in the store and a “raft of clear communication” reminding customers to keep their distance.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

NHS doctor kicked and stamped on in attempted robbery in Woodford Green

A 44-year-old woman was slammed to the floor and repeatedly kicked in an attempted robbery. Picture: Google Maps

Redbridge Council urged not to ‘bend to pressure’ on new sex education lessons

Shamal Waraich, an east London LGBT activist, is concerned the council is 'walking on eggshells' to avoid upsetting some parents. Picture: LDRS

Man jailed for 12 years for manslaughter of Dylon Barnes

Jean Marc Dable admitted killing Dylon Barnes. Picture: Met Police

Recorder letters: Quiet Streets, resident forums, antisemitism, KMT, TfL and stamps for charity

Campaigners stopped the Quiet Streets scheme. Picture: Roy Chacko

Murder victim named in Ilford drive-by shooting

Jason Diallo from Ilford was 30. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

NHS doctor kicked and stamped on in attempted robbery in Woodford Green

A 44-year-old woman was slammed to the floor and repeatedly kicked in an attempted robbery. Picture: Google Maps

Redbridge Council urged not to ‘bend to pressure’ on new sex education lessons

Shamal Waraich, an east London LGBT activist, is concerned the council is 'walking on eggshells' to avoid upsetting some parents. Picture: LDRS

Man jailed for 12 years for manslaughter of Dylon Barnes

Jean Marc Dable admitted killing Dylon Barnes. Picture: Met Police

Recorder letters: Quiet Streets, resident forums, antisemitism, KMT, TfL and stamps for charity

Campaigners stopped the Quiet Streets scheme. Picture: Roy Chacko

Murder victim named in Ilford drive-by shooting

Jason Diallo from Ilford was 30. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Column: West Ham Women captain Gilly Flaherty on win over Birmingham City

West Ham Women's captain Gilly Flaherty. Picture: West Ham United

Remembrance Day: Fairlop Heritage Group gather at war memorial to commemorate poignant day

The wreaths and crosses laid at the Fairlop War Memorial to mark Remembrance Day. Picture: David Martin

Hainault Lidl challenged over ‘huge number’ of shoppers not wearing masks

Cllr Paul Canal complained about the number of customers not wearing masks at the Lidl supermarket in Fencepiece Road, Hainault. Picture: Google Streetview

Defender signs first pro contract with West Ham

Jamal Baptiste has signed a professional contract with West Ham United. Picture: Arfa/West Ham United

Collaborative Social Prescribing service recognised for its positive impact on Redbridge residents

A collaborative social prescribing service between the council, NHS and voluntary sector has been recognised for its impact on Redbridge residents. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA