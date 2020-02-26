How to sell or let your home in uncertain times

Brexit is still very much a worry for homeowners. Sandra Davidson aims to reassure sellers that they can help them achieve the best possible outcome.

After the recent political turbulence, 2020 might feel like a fresh start but many of those keen to sell or let property this year may still have concerns.

The company showcases homes on Rightmove, Zoopla and many other online platforms.

Monty Salemohamed, branch manager at independent estate agent Sandra Davidson, is urging homeowners not to lose heart but stresses it is vital to seek expert advice.

"Brexit is still very much on the tip of everyone's tongue - the market has started to pick up but people are still concerned," he observes.

"They are worried about how the housing market of 2020 will pan out and what levels of sold house prices and rental incomes might be achieved.

"But we want to reassure them. Sandra Davidson has been established for more than 25 years and is widely recognised as a leading agent in East London and Essex.

Sandra Davidson can also help landlords assure rentals in these uncertain times with their guaranteed rent scheme.

"We have the experience and expertise to price property and guide our customers in places such as Ilford, Redbridge, Newham, Havering, Waltham Forest and Barking and Dagenham, through this uncertain Brexit housing market.

"If owners come to us for their home appraisal or property valuation then follow our advice we can help them achieve the best possible outcome."

So, is 2020 a good year to sell your house?

"With a trustworthy, quality agent offering a comprehensive service and a good understanding of achievable house sale prices, it could well be," says Monty.

As an independent operator, Sandra Davidson is able to focus on each client individually, ensuring a professional yet friendly customer service.

The company provides maximum exposure on the property market by showcasing homes on numerous portals, including Rightmove, Zoopla, Prime Location, OnTheMarket.com and its own website.

"Maximum exposure generates more leads, more viewings and more potential offers," he says.

"We can also create 3D virtual reality tours and give every client a login so they have feedback and updates on viewings and offers, 24 hours a day."

How important are sold house prices in my street?

Homeowners seeking to sell a house fast and looking for house valuations online or sold prices in their neighbourhoods should take care, Monty stresses.

"We understand people are concerned about house prices after Brexit but looking on the internet to check a property value does not always help sell a house in these uncertain times," he observes.

"It is important to be realistic about how much to sell a house for - in today's housing market, Brexit has had an impact."

How to price your house in an uncertain property market?

Traditionally, following a free home valuation, agents have set prices high and buyers have negotiated them down. Now, however, the advice is to create a more bespoke, tailored approach to selling your home, depending on the timescales, circumstances and market environment.

"This is how to sell your house and to achieve a fair market value of a home," Monty adds.

"We have a track record in achieving the highest offers when selling properties throughout east London."

He suggests continuing viewings once an offer has been accepted.

If other parties are clearly interested, the buyer will progress at speed and there is less chance of the sale falling through.

How does a rent guarantee scheme work?

Prospective landlords looking for assured rentals of residential property can also find solutions in these unusual times.

Bob Kareer, head of lettings at Sandra Davidson, says the company's property management and guaranteed rent scheme could be the answer.

"We take the property on with a one to five year lease during that time we find quality tenants and pay an agreed, guaranteed rent every month, whether it is occupied or not," he says.

"We act as a property management company, dealing with repairs and creating a video and photographic schedule of condition when we take the property on."

He adds: "We can take any property in the south-east of England under this scheme and are receiving five-star reviews on Trustpilot, which we would urge landlords to look at."

To find out more visit www.sandradavidson.com

Email redbridge@sandradavidson.com or call 020 8597 7372.