Firefighters were called to Windsor Road last night (February 22) - Credit: Google Maps

A woman has died after a fire broke out in a flat in Ilford, late last night.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the ground floor flat in Windsor Road at 10.40pm on February 22.

Part of the ground floor of the mid-terrace house near Ilford Lane was damaged by the blaze, the Brigade said.

A spokesperson for the LFB said: "Sadly a woman was pronounced dead at the scene."

The cause of the fire is under investigation, they confirmed.

About 20 fire fighters using three engines had the fire under control within an hour, by 11.38pm.

Crews from Ilford and Barking fire stations attended the incident.