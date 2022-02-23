News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Housing

Woman dies after blaze breaks out in Ilford flat

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 12:44 PM February 23, 2022
Firefighters were called to Windsor Road last night (February 22)

Firefighters were called to Windsor Road last night (February 22) - Credit: Google Maps

A woman has died after a fire broke out in a flat in Ilford, late last night.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the ground floor flat in Windsor Road at 10.40pm on February 22.

Part of the ground floor of the mid-terrace house near Ilford Lane was damaged by the blaze, the Brigade said.

A spokesperson for the LFB said: "Sadly a woman was pronounced dead at the scene."

The cause of the fire is under investigation, they confirmed.

About 20 fire fighters using three engines had the fire under control within an hour, by 11.38pm.

Crews from Ilford and Barking fire stations attended the incident.

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Ilford News
Redbridge News

Don't Miss

Hampstead Lane, next to Kenwood House

London Live News | Live

Storm Eunice: Live updates as strong winds hit London

Sally Patterson and Andrew Brookes

Logo Icon
Firefighters were called to a mid-terrace house in Eton Road, Ilford at 10.36am

London Live News | Updated

Two people treated at scene as crews battle Ilford house fire

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A tree down on a parked van in Millfield Lane, by Hampstead Heath.

London Live News | Gallery

Gallery: Storm Eunice leaves trail of destruction across London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Storm Eunice caused a tree to fall on a car on Wilberforce Rd at Mountgrove Road

Storm Eunice

Major incident: London Fire Brigade inundated with hundreds of Storm...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon