Tesco Goodmayes plans: MP slams mayor's decision not to block development

A Labour MP has criticised the Mayor of London's decision not to stop plans for a major development in Goodmayes.

Sam Tarry, who represents Ilford South, told the Recorder that plans for 1,280 homes on the site of Tesco Extra in High Road will provide "luxury flats which are out of reach for local first-time buyers".

The proposals, submitted by Weston Homes, were referred to the Greater London Authority after Redbridge Council granted planning permission in May.

The Recorder reported last week that Jules Pipe, the capital's deputy mayor for planning and regeneration, wrote to the council to say he did not wish to decide the application or direct refusal.

GLA planning officers said there are "no sound planning reasons" for the mayor to intervene.

A CGI showing what part of Lorimer Village could look like - Credit: Weston Homes

The proposed development, to be known as Lorimer Village, has attracted significant opposition; more than 3,000 people signed a petition against the plans.

Both Mr Tarry and former Green Party leader Sian Berry have also opposed the plans.

Mr Tarry said: “Residents will be bitterly disappointed at this decision.

"Development needs to be focussed on genuinely affordable and social housing.

"Instead, we will now have luxury flats which are out of reach for local first-time buyers."

Of the 1,280 homes proposed, 415 are earmarked to be 'affordable' whilst the development is also set to include a new primary school and Tesco store.

It will also feature 14 residential tower blocks, ranging from 10 to 22 storeys, as well as a village hall and community hub.

In a statement, Weston Homes said it was delighted with the mayor's decision.

"The project will provide much needed affordable housing for London.

"The plans for Lorimer Village were devised after extremely comprehensive consultation with the local community and key stakeholders and the project will provide significant inward investment into the local economy."

London Assembly member for Redbridge, Keith Prince, claimed the decision showed London mayor Sadiq Khan "desperately clutching at straws" to meet housing delivery targets.

The mayor's office did not respond to a request for comment.

The Recorder reported last May that the developer aims to have tenants able to move in between November 2023 to September 2027.