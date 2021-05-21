Council recommends approval of 1,280 new homes at Goodmayes Tesco

Published: 5:15 PM May 21, 2021

Despite strong opposition from residents, Redbridge Council's planning team has recommended approving the Tesco Goodmayes development. - Credit: Weston Homes

Tower blocks of up to 23 storeys with 1,280 new homes at the Goodmayes Tesco site have been recommended for approval despite only four letters of support and nearly 3,000 objections.

On Thursday, May 27 Redbridge councillors on the planning committee will decide whether to approve the plans by Weston Homes Plc at the site in High Road, Goodmayes.

The plans will see the existing Tesco Extra demolished and replaced by a new store, a series of apartment blocks ranging from four to 23 storeys in height and a new primary school.

Campaigners from Reclaim Redbridge have tried to put a stop to the development. - Credit: Andy Walker

The application received 230 letters against it and 2,824 people signed a petition in opposition.

Despite this, Redbridge Council's planning officers have recommended it be approved as it would significantly help to meet the borough's housing targets.

The report states: "The site currently represents an inefficient use of land in a highly sustainable location. There is a significant opportunity here to provide a distinct and high-quality development.

"Furthermore, the redevelopment of the site represents a significant strategic opportunity to deliver a high-quality transformation of the site by providing a substantial contribution to the housing stock in the borough."

Resident Andy Walker, a vocal critic of the development and a member of activist group Reclaim Redbridge, said: "The buildings will be bright and shiny at first like they always are but they will bring about the usual problems that happen in tower blocks."

A mock-up of what the 1,280-home development in Goodmayes will look like. - Credit: Weston Homes

If approved, the application would then go to the mayor of London and the Greater London Authority on whether it can proceed.

Weston Homes' design and access statement in its planning application states: "The existing Tesco store has now reached the end of its useful life and Weston Homes, in partnership with Tesco, have prepared proposals for a transformational redevelopment of the site.

"The proposals respond to the council’s vision for the future and help deliver London Borough of Redbridge's objectives for regeneration within the Crossrail Corridor and in the wider Goodmayes area."

If the development gets the green light, the foundation for the first two blocks are likely to begin in April or May of next year in a phased approach.

Phase one of the development would see 732 homes built as well as the new Tesco store.

The aim would be to have tenants move in between November 2023 to September 2027.

Phase two will see the delivery of the primary school and the final 548 homes, with the first occupation expected in September 2027 running through September 2030.



