Bidding war sees Newbury Park end-terrace sold for £140k over guide price
An auction bidding war saw a Newbury Park end-terrace sold for £140,000 over the guide price.
Despite needing extensive refurbishment, according to the auctioneers, the three-bedroom property at 140 Bawdsey Avenue was eventually sold for £593,000 at the auction last Wednesday (November 3).
The property, which sits on a plot of 0.09 hectares, is near Newbury Park underground station and has a detached garage and driveway, as well as front and back gardens.
The auction was run by Clive Emson Auctioneers.
Senior auction appraiser Russell Hawkes said: “This one really took off as strong early interest generated sustained and competitive bidding – auctioneering at its best.
“Although the property requires an intensive programme of refurbishment and re-decoration, our bidders could see the huge potential here.
“We long considered it would make an excellent family home once works have been carried out – or could be let to generate a good income – and our buyer agreed.”
Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year, with the next one set for December 15.