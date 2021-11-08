News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Bidding war sees Newbury Park end-terrace sold for £140k over guide price

Daniel Gayne

Published: 1:13 PM November 8, 2021
140 Bawdsey Avenue, a three-bedroom end-terrace near Newbury Park underground station

140 Bawdsey Avenue, a three-bedroom end-terrace near Newbury Park underground station - Credit: Clive Emson Auctioneers

An auction bidding war saw a Newbury Park end-terrace sold for £140,000 over the guide price. 

Despite needing extensive refurbishment, according to the auctioneers, the three-bedroom property at 140 Bawdsey Avenue was eventually sold for £593,000 at the auction last Wednesday (November 3). 

The property, which sits on a plot of 0.09 hectares, is near Newbury Park underground station and has a detached garage and driveway, as well as front and back gardens. 

The auction was run by Clive Emson Auctioneers. 

Senior auction appraiser Russell Hawkes said: “This one really took off as strong early interest generated sustained and competitive bidding – auctioneering at its best. 

“Although the property requires an intensive programme of refurbishment and re-decoration, our bidders could see the huge potential here. 

“We long considered it would make an excellent family home once works have been carried out – or could be let to generate a good income – and our buyer agreed.” 

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year, with the next one set for December 15. 

person
