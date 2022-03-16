Mayor of London decides not to block Tesco Goodmayes development

A CGI of what the development could look like when complete - Credit: Weston Homes

The Mayor of London will not block plans for a major development on the site of a Tesco superstore in Goodmayes.

Redbridge Council approved an application last May by developer Weston Homes for planning permission to build 1,280 homes at the site in High Road.

The plans also include a new primary school and Tesco store.

But they have seen significant opposition, with more than 3,000 people signing a petition against the plans.

The application was referred to the Greater London Authority (GLA) and Ilford South MP Sam Tarry and former Green Party leader Sian Berry were among the politicians who called on Sadiq Khan to stop the plans.

But Jules Pipe, deputy mayor for planning and regeneration, has written to Redbridge Council to say he does not wish to decide the application or direct refusal.

He wrote: "Having now considered a report on this case, I am content to

allow the local planning authority to determine the case itself, subject to any

action that the Secretary of State may take."

GLA planning officers concluded in that report that, although some "policy conflicts" remained, the proposal is "in accordance" with the London Plan as a whole.

They felt that the plans provide too many car parking spaces for retail and not enough cycling spaces.

But they wrote there are "no sound planning reasons" for the mayor to intervene.

"The uses proposed are strongly supported on this under-utilised, highly accessible site.

"The site is adjacent to a new Elizabeth line station, on the edge of a local centre, and in an area identified as suitable for tall buildings.

"The proposed development overall delivers significant benefits and furthers the objectives of the London Plan," officers wrote.

Campaigner Andy Walker, from Stop the Tesco Toxic Towers, said the group would now lobby housing secretary Michael Gove to call in the plans.

The planned development, to be called Lorimer Village, includes 14 residential towers ranging from 10 to 22 storeys as well as a village hall and community hub.

Of the 1,280 homes, 415 are classed as 'affordable'.

The Recorder reported last May that the developer aims to have tenants able to move in between November 2023 to September 2027.