An artist's impression of the proposed Mill Road development in Ilford - Credit: Telford Homes

Proposals to build 239 flats on a car park in Ilford have been recommended for approval.

Redbridge Council planning committee will meet at 7.15pm this evening (Thursday, September 9) to decide whether to approve the Mill Road development.

The proposed residential complex – which would be built on the site of a car park north of Roding Court, Mill Road – will be a single block comprised of three sections.

The tallest would be 25 storeys, while the smaller components 13 storeys and 18 storeys respectively.

An artist's impression of the proposed Mill Road development in Ilford. - Credit: Telford Homes

According to developer Telford Homes, 77 of the proposed 239 flats will be "affordable", while 22 will be available at London Living Rent.

The development, which falls within the tall building zone of Ilford Metropolitan Town Centre and Investment Growth Area, received 20 written objections from members of the public.

Officers at the council say the scheme will deliver new housing – including affordable housing – and is in accordance with the provisions of the Local Plan and London Plan, as well as the National Planning Policy Framework.

