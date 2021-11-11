News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News >

Building work begins on new 'affordable' homes at Norman Road

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 3:34 PM November 11, 2021
8th November 2021 Redbridge Council Photographer: Justin Thomas

Cllr Vanisha Solanki and Redbridge Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal at Norman Road ground breaking - Credit: © 2021 Justin Thomas

Building work is underway on new “affordable” housing in Loxford. 

The Norman Road development is part of a Redbridge Council plan to increase the stock of affordable homes in the borough.  

Redbridge Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal and Cllr Vanisha Solanki, cabinet member for housing and homelessness at the authority, were both on site on Monday, November 8, as ground was officially broken and the first pylons laid. 

The scheme, which the council expects to be completed by next autumn, consists of five two-bedroom flats and a single one-bedroom flat. 

Cllr Vanisha Solanki, cabinet member for housing and homelessness, outside Norman Road.

Cllr Vanisha Solanki, cabinet member for housing and homelessness, outside Norman Road. - Credit: © 2021 Justin Thomas

Cllr Solanki said: “We are committed to making sure they are affordable, high-quality homes available for local people in Redbridge.  

You may also want to watch:

"Schemes like this one at Norman Road don’t just create much-needed new homes, they also provide a boost to the local economy creating jobs, apprenticeships and business for local suppliers.  

"I am looking forward to welcoming families into their new homes when the keys are handed over to them next year.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Bidding war sees Newbury Park end-terrace sold for £140k over guide price
  2. 2 Woman injured in alleged fail to stop Seven Kings crash
  3. 3 Trial of trio accused of Loxford killing set for January
  1. 4 Ilford man jailed for 'horrendous' violent abuse of woman
  2. 5 ‘Treated like terrorists’: Pensioners' account frozen for months by bank’s fraud team
  3. 6 Keith Prince: 'Londoners need a fines amnesty for expanded ULEZ'
  4. 7 Two more men charged with murder after fatal stabbing of teen in Loxford
  5. 8 Redbridge Labour removes whip from Barkingside councillor
  6. 9 Chigwell councillors call for restrictions on noisy fireworks
  7. 10 Neighbours charged more than £60k to remove fly-tipped waste
Housing News
Redbridge Council
Ilford News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kamran

Knife Crime

Pair charged with Loxford murder to appear at Old Bailey

Daniel Gayne

person
Parotta Master in Newbury Park offers "soft and fluffy" parottas alongside chicken or vegetable salna

Food and Drink

Newbury Park takeaway offering 'soft and fluffy' parotta from family home

Daniel Gayne

person
Atul Shah, founder of Tight Fit Jeans in Cranbrook Road

Retail

'The best at what we do': Ilford jean shop nominated in business awards

Daniel Gayne

person
Partners Garry Pepperman and Tammy Westwood, who are opening a delicatessen in Barkingside High Road

Brick Lane

Childhood sweethearts to open 'Brick Lane-style' deli in Barkingside

Daniel Gayne

person