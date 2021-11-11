Building work begins on new 'affordable' homes at Norman Road

Building work is underway on new “affordable” housing in Loxford.

The Norman Road development is part of a Redbridge Council plan to increase the stock of affordable homes in the borough.

Redbridge Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal and Cllr Vanisha Solanki, cabinet member for housing and homelessness at the authority, were both on site on Monday, November 8, as ground was officially broken and the first pylons laid.

The scheme, which the council expects to be completed by next autumn, consists of five two-bedroom flats and a single one-bedroom flat.

Cllr Vanisha Solanki, cabinet member for housing and homelessness, outside Norman Road. - Credit: © 2021 Justin Thomas

Cllr Solanki said: “We are committed to making sure they are affordable, high-quality homes available for local people in Redbridge.

"Schemes like this one at Norman Road don’t just create much-needed new homes, they also provide a boost to the local economy creating jobs, apprenticeships and business for local suppliers.

"I am looking forward to welcoming families into their new homes when the keys are handed over to them next year.”