Goodmayes 'loner' found dead in 'dilapidated' flat leaves £400k fortune
The relatives of a Goodmayes woman who died without leaving a will have unexpectedly received almost half a million pounds.
Jacqueline Davidson, who lived on Eastwood Road, died on December 12 2019 in her two-bedroom flat.
It took a week for the 80-year-old's body to be discovered, as Jacqueline lived alone and was described by a neighbour as a "loner".
Two years later, six relatives are set to inherit her unexpectedly valuable estate after probate genealogy firm Finders International, featured in BBC's Heir Hunters series, tracked them down.
Founder Danny Curran explained that the company examined Jacqueline's Ilford home and found she had never married or had children.
He said: "In this official capacity we search for key documents, including a will, and often get a broader understanding of the deceased and the life they led.
"On this occasion it was quite shocking and incredibly sad to see how she lived.
“Her neighbours did not know much about her either. She was ‘a loner’ and ‘kept herself to herself’, according to one local resident.”
Despite the "very dilapidated" state of her flat, and the poor living conditions that she seemed to have lived in, Jacqueline owned her home and had around £200,000 in her bank account.
Two cousins on the maternal side of her family and four on the paternal side have inherited her estate.
Jacqueline's cousin Ashley, who did not want to give his surname, had not seen her in 50 years.
He said: "From what I could see, it appeared that Jacqueline lived an isolated, self-imposed solitary existence.
"The flat was in a terrible state. It was quite shocking actually.
“I feel quite sad about it all. It is such a shame that we didn’t know each other, particularly during our adult life.
"However, at least we did get to arrange her burial and stone for her at Waltham Abbey Jewish Cemetery."
Jaqueline was the only child of Goldie - known as Gertie - and Moss Davidson, who married in 1934.
She spent most of her life in Ilford and had worked as an estate agent before she retired.
Danny added: “Without a will we have no idea what Jacqueline’s final wishes would have been.
"However we are pleased that, in the circumstances, her relatives have rightfully inherited the estate. If we hadn’t located them it would have gone to the Crown.”