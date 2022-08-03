Developer seeks views on flats and nursery plan in Wanstead

A computer-generated image of the proposals for Evergreen Field, from Wanstead High Street - Credit: Caerus Developments

A developer is consulting on its plans for 24 flats and a nursery on land bordering Wanstead’s Christchurch Green.

The proposed building on Evergreen Field would house a nursery on the ground floor, three floors of flats above and give over half of the plot’s land to the neighbouring green.

Caerus Developments has suggested the chunk of land not earmarked for construction could become parkland, allotments or a pond with a nature trail.

Development executive Tom Elder told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the public have given “good feedback” but the deadline for the consultation has been extended to August 15.

According to the consultation website, the nursery would bring 40 jobs to the area as well as a public-use children’s playground.

The flats, 35 per cent of which are earmarked as “affordable”, would be nine one-bed, eleven two-bed and four three-bed.

Aside from car parking spaces for disabled residents, the block would only have bike spaces.

The land, which sits at one corner of Christchurch Green, has long been fenced off and overgrown.

The proposals can be viewed and commented on at www.wansteadhighstreetconsultation.com.