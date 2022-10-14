Developer chosen by council as partner for Ilford regeneration scheme

A computer-generated image showing how part of the Ilford Western Gateway scheme could look like - Credit: Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Countryside has been chosen by Redbridge Council as its partner to deliver a major regeneration project in Ilford.

The Ilford Western Gateway scheme plans to transform the gyratory system near Ilford Station, also revising its traffic system, and is a project the council has discussed for several years.

Countryside has said the project will deliver "approximately 1,000 homes", though council leader Jas Athwal said at a cabinet meeting last month that 860 new homes could “potentially” be delivered.

A council spokesperson has clarified that these figures only indicate the “range of possibilities”.

They added: “As the scheme is delivered over a 10-year period it is likely that there will be changes in number to react to changes in demand and market conditions.”

A CGI showing how the view from Ilford Hill could look when the scheme is complete - Credit: Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Countryside also confirmed that any figures provided at this stage are “approximate” as the final designs will be subject to the planning process.

The council’s report on the selection process approved in early September said Countryside was the only bidder to submit a final tender after two of the three shortlisted firms dropped out.

Outline plans show at least eight residential buildings up to 16 storeys tall that would be built in three phases, starting with land at the corner of Ilford Hill and Cranbrook Road, followed by Ilford Chambers on Chapel Road and finishing with the gyratory island.

Alongside the new homes and commercial space, the council plans to redesign the two-way system to direct most traffic around the south of the gyratory island, adding more pedestrian crossings that lead to a landscaped public space at the centre.

Countryside and the council have promised to carry out a “detailed consultation programme” with the public and to hand decision-making responsibilities to a youth council and legacy committee before work is planned to begin in spring 2024.

Mark Baigent, the council’s corporate director of regeneration, said Countryside’s selection marks a “significant step forward” in the council’s vision for Ilford, which is “rapidly fulfilling its potential” following the opening-up of the Elizabeth Line.

Mike Woolliscroft, group co-chief executive at Countryside, added: “We look forward to delivering much needed homes, alongside creating extensive community facilities in order to help support the council’s wider transformation of Ilford town centre.”