Two week deadline to comment on plans to build 240 flats in Ilford

Published: 7:00 AM February 5, 2021

An artist's impression of the proposed Mill Road development in Ilford. - Credit: Telford Homes

Residents have just under two weeks to comment on plans to build 240 flats on a car park site in Ilford.

Webinar public consultations for the Mill Road scheme - hosted by developer Telford Homes - took place on October 22 last year, with an 28-storey tower block mooted at that time.

Updated proposals on the council's planning service appear to indicate that these plans have since changed, with the full description now reading as follows: "Up to 240 residential units (including affordable housing) within three blocks of 13 (ground floor + 12), 18 (ground floor + 17) and 25 storeys (ground floor + 24)."

The Recorder reported on October 21 that the flats will all be available to rent and a “significant proportion” will be affordable, though the developer said it was too early to confirm the exact amount at that stage.

According to the application now online, that number remains undetermined, with the 'including affordable housing' provision referred to above the main reference in respect of this.

A spokesperson from Telford Homes offered this update: “We held an initial stage of public consultation on the plans in October 2020 and found that a majority of respondents agreed that the site is in need of redevelopment.

"Following these initial meetings, we have developed more detailed proposals that have sought to directly respond to feedback from the residents and the local authority.

"This has included creating new green spaces on site, shifting the building position to create a more active relationship with Mill Road, and lowering the height of the scheme.

“Ahead of planning submission in the spring, we have been seeking feedback on the detailed designs from members of the public via a local newsletter - and at digital consultation sessions last week.

"We’re pleased to have received positive feedback so far and look forward to progressing further with our exciting plans for the site.”

Should the plans go ahead, the developer hopes to begin building in early 2022.

To make representations before February 17, search for application 0215/21 on the council's online planning service.