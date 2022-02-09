A flat fire in Somerville Road, Chadwell Heath, is thought to have been caused by "smoking materials" - Credit: PA

A man and woman have been rescued from a Chadwell Heath flat fire which also saw one person taken to hospital.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said a first floor flat in Somerville Road was destroyed by the blaze, believed to be caused by the "unsafe disposal of smoking materials".

The Brigade was called to the fire yesterday afternoon - February 8 - at 1.36pm.

A LFB spokesperson said: “We’d rather you didn’t smoke at all, but if you are a smoker, it’s absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it.

“If you don’t, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy your home, but also cost you your life.”

Firefighters rescued a man and a woman from the first floor via a ladder and another man left the building before the Brigade arrived.

One person was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews "as a precaution".

The fire was under control by 2.19pm, with three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Dagenham and Ilford fire stations attending.