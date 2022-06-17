A computer generated image of what the Barkingside Yard proposal might look like - Credit: Sheppard Robson

Almost 100 "affordable" homes could be built next to Barkingside Tube Station under plans currently being developed.

Transport for London (TfL) is working with Vistry Partnerships and housing association Peabody on proposals to deliver 98 flats with a mix of one, two and three bedrooms across three buildings.

The site earmarked for the proposed development mainly covers the area used as a builder’s yard next to the Underground station on Station Approach.

TfL say that the development, dubbed Barkingside Yard, will be car-free for residents apart from those who use blue badge parking spaces.

The proposed homes would be a mix of shared ownership and London Affordable Rent, which is set by the Mayor of London and substantially below open market rent levels.

TfL head of property development Jonathan Cornelius said: "We’re excited to be working with Vistry Partnerships and Peabody as they share these new plans to deliver a new affordable housing scheme in Barkingside, which will help to urgently tackle the capital’s shortage of homes.

"We look forward to engaging with the local community and stakeholders about these proposals."

Designed by Sheppard Robson architects, the wider proposals will also use a small amount of the car park to enhance the public area surrounding the station.

This includes new pedestrian crossings along Station Approach, while the proposals would also contribute towards future play space at the Fairlop Waters Country Park.

TfL says sustainability is key to the design, which includes air source heat pumps, green roofs, allotments and communal gardens for residents.

Peabody regional managing director James McMylor said: "We are looking forward to working with the local residents to further develop our plans to create high quality new homes.

"The scheme will include green spaces which will build on existing local biodiversity and improve the health and wellbeing of our residents."

People can find out more about Barkingside Yard and give feedback on the plans at a drop-in session at Avanti Court Primary School on Carlton Drive, Barkingside tomorrow - Saturday, June 18 - from 10.30am.

Earlier this week, an online consultation session was held on Tuesday evening and there was a pop-up outside Barkingside Tube Station on Wednesday afternoon.